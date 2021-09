After finishing 10-6 and just missing out on the playoffs in 2020, the uber-talented Miami Dolphins head into 2021 with their sights set firmly on a playoff berth. In their third year with head coach Brian Flores, it’s going to be a fun season as we get to watch Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the team’s talented young core progress as they compete with the Patriots and Bills for the top spot in the AFC East.

