WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington police are investigating a shooting that injured a man on Sunday morning.

The incident took place around 9:45 a.m. in the 800 block of 7 1/2 Street.

Police say a 45-year-old male was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

There was no immediate word on if any arrests were made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Wilmington police.