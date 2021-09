BOSTON (CBS) — Jamie Collins’ days in Detroit appear to be over. Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed Thursday morning that the team is looking to trade the veteran linebacker, and hopes to get a deal done soon. Campbell also said that there are suitors for the 31-year-old Collins, who is in his ninth NFL season. The former Patriots linebacker has played his last two seasons in Detroit, following his second stint in New England in 2019. Collins was originally drafted by the Patriots in 2013 as a second-round pick out of Southern Miss. A dynamic playmaker in the New England linebacking...

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO