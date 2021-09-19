Coinbase Strikes Deal With Homeland Security, Offering Analytics Tools

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Dodge County man is charged with impersonating a federal law enforcement officer on social media. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Reyel Devon Simmons, 52, went by the name Rey Reeves on TikTok, where he amassed almost 10,000 followers while posing as a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent. (credit: Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) Simmons was seen in several posts wearing DHS gear and displaying badges and firearms, “referring explicitly and implicitly to himself as a federal agent.” DHS officials confirmed that Simmons isn’t an agent, and has never been one. The FBI is asking for anyone who has had interactions with Simmons to contact them online, or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). More On WCCO.com: ‘I Laid On The Floor And Just Bawled’: Minnesota TikTok Sensation, 79, Overwhelmed By Support After Scooter Breaks Minnesota Weather: Marginal Risk Of Severe Storms Monday; Big Temp Drop Follows 11 Injured, 3 Critically, In 7 Weekend Shootings In Minneapolis Friends, Family Gather To Celebrate The Life Of Former WCCO’er Denise Rosen

