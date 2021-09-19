CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Coinbase Strikes Deal With Homeland Security, Offering Analytics Tools

By Ryan James
beincrypto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Immigration and Customs Enforcement department of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has paid Coinbase $1.36M dollars for a license to use Coinbase Analytics to study American residents’ knowledge. Coinbase does it again. Coinbase once again goes against the grain of privacy purists’ opinions that their partnerships with U.S....

beincrypto.com

newsbrig.com

Coinbase Secures US Contract in Throwback to Soured Deal

Coinbase continues to gain influence despite regulatory headwinds. The leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange has secured a contract with the Department of Homeland Security that’s worth a potential $1.4 million, surpassing the amount of another similar mandate for the company. Based on the terms of the agreement, Coinbase will deliver “application development software as a service” for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) division.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ambcrypto.com

Coinbase announces proposed private offering of $1.5 Billion

Undeterred by the notice from United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Coinbase announced yesterday, that it would be raising $1.5 billion, through a debt offering. America’s largest exchange is looking to bolster its balance sheet through low-cost capital and for general corporate purposes. It includes potential investments and acquisitions...
MARKETS
investing.com

Coinbase Strikes Another Million Dollar Deal With the U.S. Government

Coinbase Strikes Another Million Dollar Deal With the U.S. Government. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) closed a $1.36 million deal with the US Homeland Security. The US Government will use Coinbase Analytics software for classified purposes. A Coinbase representative confirms that the analytics tool handles customer data differently. Coinbase and the United States...
IMMIGRATION
Benzinga

Coinbase Signs $1.36M Deal To Provide US Immigration With Analytics Software

Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) has secured a government contract that could pay out as much as $1.365 million. What Happened: According to a new listing on the Federal Procurement Data System, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has awarded Coinbase a contract to develop software for its Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) branch.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exact Data#Software#Coinbase Analytics#American#Ice#Neutrino#The Hacking Team#The U S Secret Service
inforisktoday.com

Coinbase Contracts With DHS for Blockchain Analytics

U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has contracted with the U.S. Department of Homeland security to provide its blockchain monitoring software, Coinbase Analytics, according to tracking site USAspending.gov. The value is $455,000 for one year, which can extend to $1.4 million total through 2024. It went into effect Thursday. The analytics software...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mix929.com

Coinbase upsizes debt offering to $2 billion

(Reuters) – U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc said on Tuesday it increased the size of its debt offering to about $2 billion from previously announced $1.5 billion, citing market interest. The offering will be used to invest in product development and potential mergers and acquisitions, the company said. The...
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Coinbase Looks to Fill Communication, Compliance Positions

Coinbase is looking to fill 350 open positions in a bid to meet its ambitions amidst growing regulatory pressure. Despite mounting pressure from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Coinbase is still looking to grow and expand its services. To this end, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. is looking to fill roles to help it meet its growing needs.
ECONOMY
Saudi Arabia
bitcoin.com

Coinbase Files to Offer Cryptocurrency Futures and Derivatives Trading

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has filed an application with the National Futures Association (NFA) to offer futures and derivatives trading on its platform. The exchange says its new offerings aim to “Further grow the cryptoeconomy.”. Coinbase Registers to Offer Crypto Futures and Derivatives Trading. Coinbase Global Inc. (Nasdaq: COIN) announced Wednesday...
MARKETS
WCAX

Hassan grills Homeland Security secretary over Canada border policy

A new name could be on the way for parts of the Vermont State College System. Governor calls for 30-day pause to motel voucher program deadline. A reprieve for homeless Vermonters. They can stay another month in hotels and motels as advocates scramble to find housing before the winter. Could...
VERMONT STATE
beincrypto.com

US Sanctions Crypto Exchange for Ransomware Laundering Affiliation

On Sept 21, the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against the Suex crypto exchange for its alleged role in a ransomware attack. According to U.S. officials, the sanctions come as a result of the exchange’s alleged role in laundering cyberattack ransoms. This is the first major sanctioning action against a digital currency exchange.
U.S. POLITICS
ShareCast

Coinbase seeks to raise $1.5bn in bond offering

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global is looking to raise $1.5bn in a debut bond offering, the company said in a statement on Monday. Coinbase said it the funds would be used to bolster the company’s balance sheet with proceeds earmarked for general corporate purposes, which could include continued investments in product development, as well as potential investments in or acquisitions of other companies, products or technology.
MARKETS
news4sanantonio.com

Department of Homeland Security implementing new border strategy

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is implementing a new, comprehensive strategy to address the increase in migrant encounters in the Del Rio sector of South Texas. It has six key components. Within the next 24-48 hours, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will have surged 400 agents and officers to...
DEL RIO, TX
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotan Reyel Simmons Charged With Impersonating Homeland Security Agent On TikTok

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Dodge County man is charged with impersonating a federal law enforcement officer on social media. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Reyel Devon Simmons, 52, went by the name Rey Reeves on TikTok, where he amassed almost 10,000 followers while posing as a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent. (credit: Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) Simmons was seen in several posts wearing DHS gear and displaying badges and firearms, “referring explicitly and implicitly to himself as a federal agent.” DHS officials confirmed that Simmons isn’t an agent, and has never been one. The FBI is asking for anyone who has had interactions with Simmons to contact them online, or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).   More On WCCO.com: ‘I Laid On The Floor And Just Bawled’: Minnesota TikTok Sensation, 79, Overwhelmed By Support After Scooter Breaks Minnesota Weather: Marginal Risk Of Severe Storms Monday; Big Temp Drop Follows 11 Injured, 3 Critically, In 7 Weekend Shootings In Minneapolis Friends, Family Gather To Celebrate The Life Of Former WCCO’er Denise Rosen
MINNESOTA STATE
ABC Action News

Homeland Security warns of potential violence around DC rally

The Department of Homeland Security says it's aware of a "small number of recent online threats of violence" connected to Saturday's far-right rally in Washington, D.C. Its local director said no one wants a repeat of the January 6th insurrection when thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol. "We do not...
HOMELAND, FL
beincrypto.com

More Than 200 Bitcoin ATMs Now Operating in El Salvador

El Salvador now has over 200 Bitcoin ATMs installed, which should help boost its attempt to make bitcoin a greater part of the economy. Data from Coin ATM Radar shows that El Salvador has the third-highest number of bitcoin ATMs across the world, behind the United States and Canada. In total, El Salvador’s bitcoin ATMs account for 0.7% of all such machines worldwide. The U.S. and Canada lead with 86.4% and 6.6%, respectively.
ECONOMY
stjohnsource.com

Homeland Security Investigations and VIPD Collaborate Successfully

On Sept. 16, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Special Agent in Charge (SAC) San Juan-Ivan Arvelo presented a symbolic check to U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) Commissioner Ray Martinez in the amount of $870,738.55. The check represents the amount that was transferred to VIPD as part of the Homeland Security Investigations Equitable Sharing Program.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Port of Houston target of suspected nation-state hack

A major U.S. port was the target last month of suspected nation-state hackers, according to officials.The Port of Houston, a critical piece of infrastructure along the Gulf Coast issued a statement Thursday saying it had successfully defended against an attempted hack in August and “no operational data or systems were impacted.”Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly initially disclosed that the port was the target of an attack at a Senate committee hearing Thursday morning. She said she believed a “nation-state actor” was behind the hack, but did not say which one. “We are working very closely...
PUBLIC SAFETY

