CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

NIH director urges caution at U.N. General Assembly amid Delta surge

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Francis Collins urged attendees of the U.N. General Assembly to take precautions to avoid a superspreader event.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

US to supply COVID-19 drugs based on cases amid delta surge

The U.S. government plans to more directly control where COVID-19 antibody treatments are sent amid a surge in infections and hospitalizations in states with large pockets of unvaccinated people. Hospitals and other care providers will no longer be able to directly order monoclonal antibody therapies from distributors, according to a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

World leaders arrive for U.N. General Assembly under shadow of pandemic

More than 100 world leaders will arrive in New York this week for the 76th United Nations General Assembly, a hybrid virtual and in-person event that will probably be dominated by the coronavirus pandemic and post-pandemic economic recovery from the moment they arrive. As politicians and their entourage take advantage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Collins
UPI News

BTS praise youth response to COVID at opening of U.N. General Assembly

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly began on a distinctly musical note Monday with an appearance by K-pop supergroup BTS, who had words of encouragement for young people facing COVID-19. The new session kicked off with the "SDG Moment," an event held to highlight how a "deeply uneven response to the pandemic" is creating a two-tier recovery impacting the U.N.'s 2030 sustainable development goals, or SDG.
THEATER & DANCE
Foreign Policy

Coronavirus Threat Hangs Over U.N. General Assembly

Welcome back to U.N. Brief, Foreign Policy’s pop-up guide to this year’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Here’s what’s on tap for today: Coronavirus woes precede the annual summit, the U.N. chief settles on a new envoy for Myanmar, tracking Team Biden’s plans, and diplomats engage in last-ditch efforts to avert climate catastrophe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Brazil’s health minister tests positive for coronavirus at U.N. General Assembly

Brazil’s health minister has tested positive for the coronavirus while in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, where President Jair Bolsonaro spoke on Tuesday. Marcelo Queiroga confirmed the diagnosis in a tweet and said he would remain in isolation in the United States, “following all health safety protocols.” Queiroga has received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, according to media reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Nih Director#U N#Nih#The U N General Assembly
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

World leaders gather to discuss priorities at U.N. General Assembly

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres rang the alarm Tuesday in his annual state-of-the-world speech at the opening of the U.N. General Assembly’s high-level meeting for leaders of its 193 member nations. More than 100 heads of state and government kept away by COVID-19 are returning to the U.N. in person for the first time in two years. But with the pandemic still raging, about 60 will deliver pre-recorded statements over coming days.
HEALTH
q13fox.com

Biden to convene virtual COVID-19 summit amid UN General Assembly

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden will convene a virtual COVID-19 summit on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 22, the White House announced on Friday. According to a White House press release published on Friday, the meeting is intended to expand global vaccination efforts amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
INFORUM

North Dakotans urged to seek pandemic aid as delta surge worsens

BISMARCK — North Dakota officials encourage residents to use the state's financial assistance and behavioral health programs as the number of COVID-19 cases rises with the delta variant surge. Programs launched earlier in the pandemic — including financial aid, support for health care workers living with grief, and assistance with...
BISMARCK, ND
eenews.net

Climate to dominate U.N. General Assembly next week

The United Nations General Assembly spotlights climate change next week, with many countries hoping the world’s major economies offer details on how they’ll deliver the policies and finance needed to cut planet-warming pollution. The annual U.N. meeting comes less than six weeks before leaders head to Glasgow, Scotland, to highlight...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United Nations
US News and World Report

Putin Plans to Skip U.N. General Assembly After Sputnik V Vaccine Snub

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not scheduled to attend the high-profile U.N. General Assembly this week, an apparent boycott following the international body's snub of Sputnik V as an acceptable coronavirus vaccine. Multiple sources confirmed to U.S. News that Putin does not appear to have travel plans involving the New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dailynewsen.com

Spain has notified 300 deaths after the VACCINA against the COVID-19, the great majority related to the previous situation of the patient

Spain has confirmed, until September 5, a total of 41,751 notifications of adverse events after the administration of 66,835,878 doses of vaccines against COVID-19, which would correspond to 62 notifications per 100,000 doses administered. Of these, 8,515 were considered serious and 300 presented a deadly outcome. This is reflected by...
WORLD
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did 7News Report That The Australian Government Is Putting All Citizens Who Remain Unvaccinated By The End Of The Year Into ‘Isolation Camps’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a news alert about Australia putting all citizens who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year in “isolation camps.”. Verdict: False. The Instagram account 7newsvictoria, which is no longer available, did not appear to be affiliated with 7News...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
The Independent

UN health agency sets higher, tougher bar for air quality

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that the harmful health effects of air pollution kick in at lower levels than it previously thought and it is setting a higher bar for policymakers and the public in its first update to its air quality guidelines in 15 years. The U.N. health agency released its revised Air Quality Guidelines as climate change is a leading topic at the U.N. General Assembly in New York Chinese President Xi Jinping announced Tuesday that China will no longer fund power plants fired by coal, which generates several of the pollutants covered by the...
HEALTH
CBS News

CBS News

289K+
Followers
37K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy