NIH director urges caution at U.N. General Assembly amid Delta surge

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres rang the alarm Tuesday in his annual state-of-the-world speech at the opening of the U.N. General Assembly’s high-level meeting for leaders of its 193 member nations. More than 100 heads of state and government kept away by COVID-19 are returning to the U.N. in person for the first time in two years. But with the pandemic still raging, about 60 will deliver pre-recorded statements over coming days.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO