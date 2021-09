Hola September! Celebrities have been busy over the past week, attending a variety of New York Fashion Week events, MTV’s VMAs and the Met Gala, which featured a variety of stunning outfits. On the margins of that, there were plenty of birthday celebrations, reunions between long-time friends, and more.

Here are some of the estrellas we love and what they’ve been up to over the past week:

Lele Pons celebrates Guaynaa’s birthday Lele Pons and Guaynaa are one of our favorite couples. The pair, who just purchased a house, celebrated Guaynaa’s 29th birthday. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY🎂❤️!! I love you so much! Thank you for being the best boyfriend and my best friend. You’re one of a kind,” Lele wrote.

Kim Kardashian continues to wear all black Kim Kardashian continues the trend of wearing all black and incredibly stylish outfits. “The universe can give you every sign you need but you see what you wanna see when you’re ready to see it,” she captioned her post.

Eiza Gonzalez at New York Fashion Week event Eiza Gonzalez had a fashion-packed week, making appearances at the MET Gala and at key events that took place in New York Fashion Week. This photo belongs to a Tom Ford show she attended, wearing a beautiful light blue suit. “Thank you so much for having me the show was exquisite,” she wrote on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez at the MET Gala Jennifer Lopez continues to thrive as the year dwindles, posting photos of her appearance in the Met Gala. She was wearing a striking Ralph Lauren dress.

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox hang out in bathrooms Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox , two halves of two of the most talked-about celebrity relationships, took photos together in what looks like the bathroom of the VMAs. The photos are much cooler than what that sounds like, I promise.

Drake celebrates his son’s birthday Drake posted a photo of his adorable son, Adonis, with his arms outstretched and his tongue out. “I feel you kid,” Drake captioned the post.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Nick Jonas’ birthday Priyanka Chopra congratulated Nick Jonas on his birthday. “Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday,” she wrote.