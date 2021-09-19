CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imagine Dragons Falls Flat on ‘Mercury – Act 1’

By Lauren Jasen
BC Heights
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine Dragons was certainly on an upward trajectory for a while after releasing their breakthrough album Night Visions in 2012, which sold more than five million copies worldwide. The album’s hit single “Radioactive” reached number one on Billboard charts. Soon after, the band released its 2017 album Evolve which was nominated for two Grammys and contained masterful songs like “Believer,” “Thunder,” and “Whatever It Takes,” which showcased the band’s vulnerability by recognizing both the joys that life brings as well as the hardships that often occur along the way.

