CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Biden’s vaccine booster and export plans collide at summit

By JOSH WINGROVE
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will set a new course for global vaccine allocation this week, hosting a summit on the shortage of shots in poorer countries even as the U.S. moves to give booster doses to millions of fully inoculated Americans. The U.S. plan for boosters will steer tens...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
POTUS
Marietta Daily Journal

Retired seniors in US aren’t covered by Biden’s vaccine plan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 plan will mandate vaccines for 100 million working Americans, but one group was conspicuously absent from this week’s announcement: senior citizens. They’re also the most likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus — by a wide margin. Retired seniors have been...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
5newsonline.com

Yes, an Israeli study did find natural immunity is effective in fighting COVID-19, but health experts still recommend vaccination

During a Sept. 13 press conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cited an Israel study when speaking about President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate. Biden announced on Sept. 9 that all businesses with 100 or more employees must ensure employees are vaccinated or provide a negative test weekly. He also announced all federal employees and federal contractors need to be vaccinated, with the exception of members of Congress and their staff.
WORLD
News Channel 3-12

Biden makes the case at the UN for using ‘relentless diplomacy’ instead of military might to solve global crises

By Kate Sullivan, Maegan Vazquez and Kevin Liptak, CNN President Joe Biden on Tuesday detailed his vision for leading the United States into a new era of diplomacy as he sought to reassure allies — some freshly skeptical — he was moving past the “America First” era of foreign policy. He used his first speech The post Biden makes the case at the UN for using ‘relentless diplomacy’ instead of military might to solve global crises appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vivek Murthy
CNET

COVID vaccine mandates are here. Here's everyone who needs proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Since President Joe Biden announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Sept. 9, there have been several challenges to the plan from congressional Republicans as well as local and state officials. The new White House policy would mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, the plan directs the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Americans#Pfizer Inc#Fda#U N#The U N General Assembly#Coast Guard
WATN Local Memphis

FDA advisers reject Pres. Biden’s plan to offer Pfizer boosters for all, recommends booster for seniors and high-risk groups

WASHINGTON — For now, COVID-19 booster shots are not available to everyone. The FDA advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected the plan to offer booster shots for most Americans. The committee recommends the third Pfizer shot to people 65 years and older and other vulnerable Americans, including front-line workers and other professions that face more exposure to COVID.
HEALTH
BBC

Joe Biden presidency: Five huge challenges looming

There's a famous quip by boxer Mike Tyson - that "everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth" - and it's applicable to politics. Joe Biden started his presidency full of plans - for Covid-19 relief, infrastructure investment and expanding government safety nets. He has spent the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Argentina
NBC News

Biden faces booster plan blowback at home and abroad

WASHINGTON — This is the week President Joe Biden had flagged to launch a massive coronavirus booster campaign that would eventually reach every vaccinated person in the country. Instead, the booster effort is bogged down in criticism and confusion at home and abroad. Food and Drug Administration advisers decided to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
dallassun.com

Biden to Call for Summit on Global COVID Vaccine Supplies

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to call for a summit on boosting the global supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, according to U.S. news outlets. The summit will be held during the U.N. General Assembly later this month. The Washington Post reports the topics will include coordination among world leaders to collectively tackle the health crisis and address inequities, including the slow rate of vaccinations in the developing world.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy