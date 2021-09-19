CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

The Band CAMINO Proves its Talent on New Album

By Kieran Wilson
BC Heights
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Band CAMINO’s self-titled album has been a long time coming. The group, consisting of Jeffrey Jordan, Spencer Stewart, and Garrison Burgess, formed in 2016 and found success with its songs “Daphne Blue” and “See Through,” both of which appeared on the band’s 2019 album tryhard. This past year was shaping up to be a big one for the band, as it was expected to release its album and slated to open for both 5 Seconds of Summer and Dan + Shay until the tours were postponed. The band clearly made good use of its down time, though, and it shows on its new album. The Band CAMINO, released on Sept. 10, showcases the band’s pop-punk and rock leanings while managing to convey equal parts heartbreak and hope.

Jeffrey Jordan
