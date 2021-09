We are kicking off a brand new program called the ADOPTION AMBASSADOR program. We will highlight one dog at a time. Each new Ambassador will be chosen based on length of stay, temperament, personality and is just not having much luck of finding a new home. Odin (pictured above) was the first dog we took on this adventure. The program was a success! Riviera's located at 3534 Hickory Tree Rd, Balch Springs, TX 75180 hosted Odin's outings and provided him treats each visit. Thank you Rivieras! Odin came to us in the beginning of June. Towards the end of August he was FINALLY noticed by a loving family and adopted!! We are so grateful this program had its first success story! Our hope is that it continues to be a highlight for our shelter and help more of the animals in our care.

BALCH SPRINGS, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO