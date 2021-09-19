CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face West Ham, Spurs vs Chelsea and Juve, PSG & Real Madrid in action

goal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristian Pulisic is unlikely to feature for Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday as he continues to rehab an ankle injury, says manager Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel was asked about the U.S. men's national team star, who sustained his injury in World Cup qualifying earlier this month, after the Blues defeated Tottenham 3-0 on Sunday.

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

West Ham earn quick revenge as Manuel Lanzini knocks Manchester United out of Carabao Cup

After 18 attempts and 14 years, West Ham United have won at Old Trafford again at last.Manchester United had reached successive semi-finals in the Carabao Cup, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t have to worry about this being another nearly competition this year after his side were beaten 1-0 on home soil.Not since May 2007 and Solskjaer’s last Premier League game as a player for United had West Ham been able to celebrate come the full-time whistle at this stadium; there were plenty of smiles from the away side this time though, particularly after extremely recent events. This was the second...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Vinícius Júnior
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Thomas Tuchel
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man Utd's Paul Pogba prefers Real Madrid over PSG, Juventus

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.
MLS
Tribal Football

​West Ham set £100m minimum on Chelsea, Man Utd target Rice

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice may be priced out of a dream move to Chelsea or Manchester United in the summer. Rice has seen his stock rise in the past two years through his performances at club and international level. The 22-year-old has three years remaining on his contract, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Star trio ready for PSG; Real Madrid goes to Inter

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. Spare a thought for the Club Brugge defense as it must cope with Paris Saint-Germain’s attacking armada of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The superstars could start together for the first time since Messi’s arrival from Barcelona last month. Messi warmed up with a hat trick for Argentina in World Cup qualifying last week, taking him past Pelé and onto 79 goals. While PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino has no worries in attack, he has a big decision to make in goal between new signing Gianluigi Donnarumma or Keylor Navas. Donnarumma helped Italy win the European Championship with his heroics against England in the final, but Navas was among the best goalies in Europe last season and has often saved PSG. After Club Brugge, PSG’s next Champions League opponent in two weeks will be Manchester City, which opens against Leipzig. Having been the dominant English force of the past decade, with five Premier League titles, success in Europe for City is long overdue. This season will be the club’s 11th in succession in the Champions League but last season aside when Pep Guardiola’s team lost the final to Chelsea, it has only reached the semifinals on one other occasion. Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden could be involved for City after both returned from injury to be unused substitutes in Saturday’s win at Leicester.
UEFA
BBC

Team news: West Ham v Man Utd

West Ham top scorer Michail Antonio serves a one-game suspension after he was sent off for two bookings during the draw at Southampton last weekend. Winston Reid is their only injury absentee, although the squad could be rotated following Thursday's Europa League win at Dinamo Zagreb. Manchester United have no...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Serie A#Laligaen#Realmadriden#Optajose#Psg#Brazilian#Vinijr
90min.com

West Ham predicted lineup vs Man Utd - Premier League

West Ham go into Sunday's clash with Manchester United on a high after beating Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Europa League group game. Goals from Michail Antonio and Declan Rice gave the Hammers a deserved 2-0 win in Croatia, with the overall performance of the players extremely impressive. David Moyes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Raleigh News & Observer

MATCHDAY: Messi set for PSG home debut; Chelsea, Man U away

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Lionel Messi is set for his Paris Saint-Germain home debut against Lyon at Parc des Princes. But PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino will wait until the morning before deciding if Kylian Mbappe is fit to play. The striker twisted his ankle in the midweek draw against Club Brugge in the Champions League and is having a late fitness test. PSG's fans are set for their first glimpse of Messi at home after his summer arrival from Barcelona. Messi came close to his first goal when he hit the crossbar against Brugge. Lyon has won its previous three matches and coach Peter Bosz has spoken of playing for a win against PSG, which is looking for a sixth straight league victory. Elsewhere, unbeaten Nice hosts struggling Monaco in the French Riviera derby and second-place Angers takes on Nantes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Chelsea v Aston Villa Live Commentary, 22/09/2021

That is all for tonight folks, thanks for joining us. Goodbye!. Chelsea were far from their best, but Tuchel has an incredible squad at his disposal, with the likes of Kepa, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Hudson-Odoi and Werner all starting this evening. Villa's big-hitters were left at home, but both sides will take plenty of positives from this third-round encounter. While Chelsea waits for their next opponent to be drawn, Villa return to league duties where they face Manchester United at the weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Raleigh News & Observer

MATCHDAY: Man United, West Ham meet again; no Messi for PSG

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United plays West Ham for the second time in the space of four days when they meet in the third round of the League Cup. Man United won their Premier League match 2-1 on Sunday but only after David de Gea saved a stoppage-time penalty from Mark Noble, who had moments earlier entered as a substitute. In two other matches between teams who have already played each other in the Premier League this season, Chelsea hosts Aston Villa and Wolverhampton is at home to Tottenham. Arsenal hosts third-tier AFC Wimbledon while Leicester and Brighton meet second-tier opposition in Millwall and Swansea, respectively.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy