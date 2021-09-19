CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia football holds at No. 2 in Week 4 Coaches Poll

By Kipp Adams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated for Week 4, and the Bulldogs, after beating South Carolina 40-13, held at No. 2, retaining one first-place vote. The top five remained the same, with Penn State entering the top 10 at No. 8, BYU, Arkansas, and Michigan entering the top 20 at No. 16, No. 18, and No. 19, and Michigan State and Fresno State entering the top 25 at No. 21 and No. 25. UCLA fell 11 spots to No. 24. Here is the rest of the top 25:

