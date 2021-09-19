CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Benched versus southpaw

Wade is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports. Wade will take a seat for the first time since Sept. 12, ending a stretch of six consecutive starts in which he went 6-for-21 with three extra-base hits, five runs, four RBI and four walks. The righty-hitting Darin Ruf will join the lineup as a replacement for the lefty-hitting Wade, who sits with southpaw Max Fried on the bump.

