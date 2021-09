Some great news came out of the Athletics on Saturday, with a decent chance starter Chris Bassitt could pitch this season in multiple games. Over the course of the last week, Bassitt has been throwing from flat ground and has been throwing a football during workouts to test out his peripherals. On Saturday, Bassitt threw a bullpen for the first time since he was struck in the face with a line drive on Aug. 17 against the Chicago White Sox.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO