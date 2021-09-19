CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Gets carted off field Sunday

Tagovailoa (undisclosed) was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game versus the Bills, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. On the Dolphins' second possession of the contest, Tagovailoa took a hard hit while attempting a pass on fourth down, per Wolfe. Tagovailoa made an attempt to get to the sideline but didn't make it before a cart was called to the field. As long as Tagovailoa is sidelined, Jacoby Brissett will be under center for Miami.

