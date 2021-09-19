Browns' Jarvis Landry: Injures knee Sunday
Landry is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans due to a knee injury, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Landry limped to the sideline after making a catch on the Browns' first possession and made a visit to the blue medical tent before going to the locker room. With Odell Beckham (knee) inactive, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and Rashard Higgins are Cleveland's healthy and available wide receivers Sunday.www.cbssports.com
