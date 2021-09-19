CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Injures knee Sunday

Cover picture for the articleLandry is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans due to a knee injury, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Landry limped to the sideline after making a catch on the Browns' first possession and made a visit to the blue medical tent before going to the locker room. With Odell Beckham (knee) inactive, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and Rashard Higgins are Cleveland's healthy and available wide receivers Sunday.

Bleacher Report

Jarvis Landry, Browns' WR Fantasy Outlook with Odell Beckham Jr. Out vs. Texans

Jarvis Landry, David Njoku and Donovan Peoples-Jones are in line to serve as the Cleveland Browns' top two receivers for the second straight week with news that Odell Beckham Jr. has been ruled out against the Houston Texans. With Beckham still working his way back, quarterback Baker Mayfield will lean...
Browns’ WR Landry has knee sprain, could miss multiple games

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry could miss multiple games after spraining his knee in Sunday’s win over Houston. Landry hurt his medial collateral ligament while being tackled at the end of a 9-yard completion on Cleveland’s second offensive play. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Landry will be...
Demetric Felton comes through for Browns after injury sidelines Jarvis Landry

Demetric Felton answered the call for the Browns in their home opener Sept. 19 like a volunteer fireman jumping off his couch to respond to a four-alarm blaze. The Browns prepared for the Texans all week knowing Odell Beckham Jr. would not play in the game. Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced the decision on Sept. 15 so the other receivers would get the bulk of practice time.
Jarvis Landry placed on injured reserve after MCL sprain

Jarvis Landry has never missed a game due to injury. He’ll miss at least the next three. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The minimum stay is three games. He suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament on the second play Sunday in the 31-21 win...
Browns WR Jarvis Landry week-to-week, Odell Beckham could return

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry suffered an MCL sprain in his knee and is considered week-to-week. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski didn't have a timeline for Landry's return when asked Monday and said he was unsure if Landry would need to be placed on injured reserve. If he is, he would miss at least three games.
Browns Place Jarvis Landry on Injured Reserve and Add Defensive End Ifeadi Odenigbo to the Active Roster

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns placed wide receiver Jarvis Landry on injured reserve on Tuesday after an MRI showed the Pro Bowl receiver has a sprained MCL. The NFL's rules for injured reserve in 2021 state that a player must miss three games, but can return after that. The fourth game, should Landry be able to play, is against the Cardinals on Oct. 11.
Cleveland Browns Depth Chart: Where to turn at WR with Jarvis Landry on IR

The Cleveland Browns have lost starting wide receiver Jarvis Landry to injured reserve. This news is fresh on the heels of a sprained MCL Landry sustained in a victory against the Houston Texans in Week 2. With Odell Beckham Jr. also nursing an injury, the top two targets on Cleveland’s depth chart are in question for the remaining games in the 2021 season.
Bears Might Catch a Break this Sunday: WRs Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. Both Dealing with Injuries (UPDATE: Landry to IR)

On Sunday, Sean Desai’s secondary put on a show in the Bears victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field, but they’ll have another big test this week when they visit the Browns in Cleveland. HOWEVA, the Bears might catch a bit of a break before the game even starts, with the health of WRs Jarvis Landy and Odell Beckham Jr. still up in the air.
Justin Fields will make his 1st NFL start Sunday when the Chicago Bears play the Browns in Cleveland

Naming rookie Justin Fields the starting quarterback for Week 3 wasn’t in the Chicago Bears’ plans, but Andy Dalton’s left knee injury forced the team’s hand. Matt Nagy took the unusual step of meeting with the media Wednesday at Halas Hall — the coach usually doesn’t speak on Wednesdays — to announce the decision three days after a 20-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier ...
