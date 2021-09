The Atlanta Braves we’re extremely busy retooling the outfield at the trade deadline after the injury to Ronald Acuña Jr. Jorge Soler has been an example of how a change of scenery can do a world of good. Since putting on a Braves uniform, he’s hitting .287/.376/.535 with nine home runs and a 141 wRC+, which is the highest of all the Braves trade deadline acquisitions. He has had the clutch gene as well with six game-tying or go ahead hits. The game seems to have slowed down in the biggest spots for Soler.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO