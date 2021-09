Milwaukee Police are investigating after an apartment fire left a woman in critical condition Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m. near N. 60th Street and W. Calumet Road, a unit from an apartment building caught fire. A 53-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition.

They say no other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently undetermined and under investigation.

