Rangers' Jonah Heim: Out of Sunday's lineup

 4 days ago

Heim is not in the lineup Sunday against the White Sox. Heim is hitting .120 through seven games in September and will sit for the second time in the past three games. Jose Trevino will start behind the plate for the Rangers.

