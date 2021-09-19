CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks tied for 3rd nationally in turnover margin, best start since 2013

Turnover margin plagued Oregon last season but the Ducks are off to their best start in eight years through nonconference play. After forcing four takeaways in Saturday’s 48-7 win over Stony Brook, No. 4 Oregon is plus-seven in turnover margin (2.33 per game), which is tied for third nationally through the first three weeks of the season. It’s tied for Oregon’s best turnover rate through three games since 2013, when it was also plus-seven.

