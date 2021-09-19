CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden’s vaccine booster and export plans collide at summit

By JOSH WINGROVE
Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will set a new course for global vaccine allocation this week, hosting a summit on the shortage of shots in poorer countries even as the U.S. moves to give booster doses to millions of fully inoculated Americans. The U.S. plan for boosters will steer tens...

www.sacbee.com

