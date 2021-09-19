CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another wildfire, at 18,075 acres with 3% containment, burns near California’s giant sequoias

By Joshua Tehee
Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the KNP Complex Fire continues to burn in Sequoia National Park, a second fire is also threatening giant sequoia groves in California’s southern Sierra Nevada. The Windy Fire is burning 25 miles east of Porterville on the Tule River Indian Reservation and in the Giant Sequoia National Monument inside Sequoia National Forest. As of mid-morning Sunday, the fire burned 21,598 acres and was 3% contained.

Nicolle Stotenbur
4d ago

bless you heroes and angels for your service to our state prayers for everyone especially our first responders and the community's affected by the fire storms

Terrie Marie Hoy-Recio
4d ago

I lived up there its so beautiful PLEASE don't burn down those 1000 year old Sequoia's

