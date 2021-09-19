Another wildfire, at 18,075 acres with 3% containment, burns near California’s giant sequoias
While the KNP Complex Fire continues to burn in Sequoia National Park, a second fire is also threatening giant sequoia groves in California’s southern Sierra Nevada. The Windy Fire is burning 25 miles east of Porterville on the Tule River Indian Reservation and in the Giant Sequoia National Monument inside Sequoia National Forest. As of mid-morning Sunday, the fire burned 21,598 acres and was 3% contained.www.fresnobee.com
