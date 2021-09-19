CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabadell vs Barcelona B, Segunda B: Final Score 1-3, Barça B dominate on the road, win first game of the season

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona B have finally won their first game of the Third Division season, and it was a dominant 3-1 victory over Catalan rivals Sabadell thanks to an excellent team performance. Barça B dominated from the start, had two disallowed goals in the first half but finally found the back of the net in the second period and won their first game under new head coach Sergi Barjuan.

Real Betis vs Barcelona, Primera División: Final Score 0-5, Barça Femení open floodgates in second half, win again

Barcelona Women continued their perfect start to the season with a second straight 5-0 win in the Primera División, this time against Real Betis in their first away game of the campaign. The home team fought hard and survived Barça’s pressure for almost an entire half, but the Blaugrana opened the gates in the second half and cruised to a second win in two games.
