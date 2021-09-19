Sabadell vs Barcelona B, Segunda B: Final Score 1-3, Barça B dominate on the road, win first game of the season
Barcelona B have finally won their first game of the Third Division season, and it was a dominant 3-1 victory over Catalan rivals Sabadell thanks to an excellent team performance. Barça B dominated from the start, had two disallowed goals in the first half but finally found the back of the net in the second period and won their first game under new head coach Sergi Barjuan.www.chatsports.com
