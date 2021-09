Landry caught all five of his targets for 71 yards and carried the ball twice for 13 rushing yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-29 loss to Kansas City. With Odell Beckham (knee) inactive for Week 1, the Browns leaned heavily on their ground game and Landry wound up tying David Njoku and rookie Anthony Schwartz for the team lead in targets. Landry averaged fewer than seven targets a game in 2020, and his volume doesn't seem as though it's going to improve much this year heading into a home tilt against the Texans in Week 2.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO