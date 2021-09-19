CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa sustains bruised ribs in loss to Bills, to undergo MRI

By Chase Goodbread
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained bruised ribs in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. He did not return to Miami's 35-0 loss. While X-rays did not reveal a break, Pelissero added that the second-year QB is in a lot of pain...

www.nfl.com

