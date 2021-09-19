CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: 2-time Pro Bowl LT Eric Fisher makes Colts debut

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
Colts-Fisher Football FILE - In this May 27, 2021, file photo, Indianapolis Colts' Eric Fisher watches during NFL football practice in Indianapolis. After eight seasons in Kansas City, he was released in March as a cost-cutting move and spent the next two months uncertain about his future. In May, he finally signed with the Indianapolis Colts. And now, following nearly eight months of rehab, the two-time Pro Bowl left tackle appears to be nearing a return.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) (Darron Cummings)

The Latest on Week 2 in the NFL (all times EDT):

___

1:10 p.m.

Two-time Pro Bowler Eric Fisher made his Colts debut Sunday, starting at left tackle less than nine months after rupturing his left Achilles tendon.

It’s been quite a journey back.

Fisher was injured during January’s AFC championship game, watched helplessly as Kansas City lost the Super Bowl and then was released by the Chiefs in a cost-cutting move in March.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard, who knew Fisher from his time in Kansas City, signed Fisher in May believing he could return by early September. But the top overall selection in the 2013 NFL draft didn’t even need that long to recover completely.

___

12:30 p.m.

Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman is inactive against the Cincinnati Bengals after being listed as doubtful because of a knee injury.

Goldman also missed Chicago’s season-opening loss to the Rams in Los Angeles. He opted out of last year because of COVID-19 concerns.

Goldman started 63 of the 67 games he played in for Chicago from 2015 to 2019 after being drafted in the second round out of Florida State.

___

12:15 p.m.

Sam Darnold’s job just got a little easier in Week 2.

The Saints announced they will be without cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hand) and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee) against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, which is a blow to New Orleans’ secondary.

Darnold, the Panthers’ new starting quarterback, is coming off a game where he threw for 279 yards and one touchdown and also ran for a score in a 19-14 win over his former team, the New York Jets. Despite the win, the Panthers struggled in the red zone scoring just one touchdown on four trips inside the Jets 20-yard line.

___

12:05 p.m.

Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. is playing against Houston after being listed as questionable and not practicing all week.

Wills sprained his left ankle early in last week’s season-opening loss at Kansas City. He came onto the field at FirstEnergy Stadium hours before kickoff and tested his ankle with coach Kevin Stefanski, line coach Bill Callahan and members of Cleveland’s medical staff watching.

The No. 10 overall pick in 2020, Wills also suffered a serious ankle injury in Cleveland’s playoff loss at Kansas City.

Complicating matters for the Browns is that Wills’ backup, Chris Hubbard, is out with a triceps injury. If Wills couldn’t play – or if he has to come up – Blake Hance will likely move into the left tackle spot.

___

12 p.m.

Russell Wilson is hoping Week 2 of the NFL season provides a personal milestone. Wilson will try for his 100th regular-season win when he leads the Seattle Seahawks against the Tennessee Titans.

Seattle's “12s” will be back in the stands Sunday for the first time since Dec. 29, 2019, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Titans will try to avoid an 0-2 start while Wilson goes for his 100th win in his 146th start. Only Tom Brady (131) and Joe Montana (139) have won 100 in fewer games.

In one of the week's top matchups, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson will face off for the fourth straight season in a matchup of MVP quarterbacks. Jackson is 0-3 vs. Mahomes, 30-5 against everyone else.

Andy Dalton will make his first home start with Chicago as the Bears face Cincinnati. Most Bears fans are eager to see first-round draft pick Justin Fields, who played well in a brief appearance in the opener, take over for Dalton.

The New Orleans Saints will have eight coaches unable to attend their game at Carolina because of positive COVID-19 tests. Offensive line coach Brendan Nugent has cleared COVID-19 protocols and is now set to coach. On Saturday, assistant head coach and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, and defensive assistant Brian Young were added to the list of coaches unable to attend the game.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

ESPN

QB Carson Wentz to make Indianapolis Colts debut six weeks after foot surgery

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will start Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks nearly six weeks after having surgery on his left foot, which could have kept him out well into the regular season, coach Frank Reich said Friday. There was a lot of uncertainty about what Wentz's availability...
NFL
FanSided

Former Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher could return for first time since Achilles injury

Former K.C. Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher looks like he’s on the verge of returning to the field for the first time since he went down with an Achilles. According to Zak Keefer, who covers the Indianapolis Colts for the Athletic, Fisher’s first game of the year might come this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, although nothing yet is set in stone.
NFL
chatsports.com

5 X-factors for Colts: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Eric Fisher, Parris Campbell, Rock Ya-Sin

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts already know they’re going to need Carson Wentz to bounce back in a big way in his first season in Indianapolis. Barring injury, the Colts have a pretty good idea what they’re going to get from the core they’ve built. Jonathan Taylor’s a superstar in the making. Four out of five members of the offensive line have formed the foundation of the offense for three years now. DeForest Buckner, Darius Leonard and Kenny Moore are stars.
NFL
1075thefan.com

Will Eric Fisher’s Return Fix The Offensive Line?

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard was hired by the Colts in 2017. From day one when he was introduced, his main goal was to build a strong offensive and defensive line. “In this league you win up front. You win on the o-line and d-line, and if you’re not...
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts evaluating unexpected Braden Smith foot injury, Eric Fisher 'day by day'

INDIANAPOLIS — The status of both Colts offensive tackles is up in the air heading into the second week of the regular season. Starting right tackle Braden Smith is battling a foot injury after struggling in the team’s season-opening loss to Seattle. The team’s starting left tackle, Eric Fisher, was...
NFL
Woodward News

Colts Notebook: Davenport wins LT competition, awaits Week 1 status

INDIANAPOLIS — Julien Davenport is no stranger to adversity. The Indianapolis Colts are the third team the offensive tackle has played for after being drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round out of Bucknell in 2017. He made 19 starts over two seasons with the Texans but was shipped to the Miami Dolphins in the deal that landed left tackle Laremy Tunsil in Houston on Sept. 1, 2019.
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts: Latest injury update indicates Week 2 vs Rams will be a disaster

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson (56) heads onto the field with offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Indianapolis Colts Vs Jacksonville Jaguars Nfl Football Photos. Oh, you thought Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks was bad, Indianapolis Colts fans? Well, we...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 2 early odds: Rams road favorites against Colts after Matthew Stafford's impressive debut

What a start to the 2021 season! The first NFL Sunday brought with it loads of surprises and it proved to be the week of the underdog. Through the first 15 games of the regular season, the underdogs are 11-4 while the Under is 9-6. There were some great performances across the slate, including a dramatic backdoor cover by the Detroit Lions in their opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Even the Houston Texans, a team that many folks project will have the worst record in the NFL this season, has begun the year 1-0. Bananas!
NFL
NBC Sports

Eric Fisher ready to return to lineup, return to form

Eric Fisher can’t wait to get back, and the Colts can’t wait for their left tackle to get back. Once regarded as one of the top offensive lines in the NFL, the Colts allowed three sacks and 10 hits of Carson Wentz in the season opener. The team’s new quarterback surely would feel better with Fisher protecting his blindside.
NFL
