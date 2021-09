Freshers’ Week is the first taste you’ll get of university life, and it can be quite daunting. Leaving home for the first time, learning how to navigate adult tasks such as doing the laundry, cooking and budgeting for food, as well as studying and finding the time to party in a strange new place... It's a lot to take in and get your head around. However, if you know what to expect, you can sufficiently prepare yourself to make the most of what should be a truly unforgettable experience - one that will set you in good stead for the years to follow.

