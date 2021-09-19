Amazon shuts 3,000 online stores operated by 600 Chinese brands over paid reviews

Amazon is the world’s largest e-commerce company and this puts a lot of responsibility on it to sustain the ethical and professional standards required of it. Amazon continues to finetune its responsiveness to policy violations by online merchant stores to continue to safeguard the consumers from unethical conduct. It is in pursuit of this objective that the company has revealed that it has shut down about 3,000 online stores operated by about 600 Chinese brands. The reason for the action was because of consistent infractions of these stores in incentivized or paid reviews on their online stores registered on Amazon.