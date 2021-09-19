Jefferson County health agency sues Christian schools over COVID-19 mask mandate
Jefferson County health officials want a judge to force a trio of Christian schools to follow COVID-19 mask mandates in their classrooms. Jefferson County Public Health took legal action last week against Beth Eden Baptist School, Augustine Classical Academy and Faith Christian Academy, saying that all three schools failed to enforce the county’s mask mandate for students, and in some cases refused to let health inspectors into their buildings.www.denverpost.com
