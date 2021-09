Join Ligering Souls Paranormal for this very active private home in Plymouth California that the owner has graciously opened for us to experience. Numerous documented pieces of evidence have come from this house. This house has been featured on a radio show from the Bay Area. Enjoy a historic presentation and an investigation of this large residence with our professional equipment. This event does not include dinner. (Address will be sent to ticket purchasers) $38 per person. This tour does not include food or beverages. There are local restaurants in and around town. Please plan your meals accordingly as the tour will begin at 7:30 p.m. Most places close early so we recommend to eat dinner before your arrival. Visit: lingeringsoulsparanormal.com.

