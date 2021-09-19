4 killed in 5 hours early Sunday morning across Memphis

Memphis Police Crime Scene Tape Memphis Police crime scene tape. (WHBQ)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have had a busy morning in the streets of the city after four people are killed to gun violence.

Officers responded to 799 Mississippi Boulevard about 6:20 a.m. Sunday for a shooting.

One woman was located with a gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

According to police, the shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument with a known suspect.

The next shooting Memphis Police pulled up on was an attempted home break-in gone wrong.

Officers responded to the 4500 block of Almo Ave. to a shooting about 7 a.m. Sunday.

According to MPD’s preliminary information, two men reportedly broke into a home when one of the men was shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man fled the scene.

Police then headed to a double homicide scene in the Nutbush neighborhood.

Officers responded at about 4 a.m. Sunday to the 3800 block of Macon Road for a shooting.

Two people, a man and woman, were found with gunshot wounds, police said.

According to MPD, both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition but were pronounced dead upon arrival.

The suspect is known to the victims and is being questioned, police said.

Lastly, MPD headed to the interstate after one man was shot dead.

Officers responded to a shooting about 2 a.m. Sunday on I-240 eastbound just east of Airways.

Two men were shot by unknown suspects who were reportedly driving behind the victims while on the interstate, police said.

According to police, both victims were taken to the hospital where one man, 36, was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information.

If you have any information about the shootings, call CrimeStopper at 528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.