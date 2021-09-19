CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Local students earn scholarships from Dance Umbrella

By Covid-19
World Link
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDance Umbrella for South Coast Oregon awarded four dancers with Summer Intensive Scholarships for 2021. They each sent in applications and were selected by a committee. Elizabeth Johnson, who attended the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet August intensive for two weeks. She studied with six different instructors. Her first week of classes had 20 dancers and the second week 12. She is 13 years old and in the 10th grade at Winter Lakes High School.

theworldlink.com

Comments / 0

Related
laparent.com

The Music Center’s Spotlight Offers Performing Arts Scholarships and Artistic Development for Local High School Students

Applications are now open for The Music Center’s Spotlight, which provides performing arts scholarships and free artistic development through arts experiences, auditions, feedback and mastery classes taught by professional artists and arts administrators. Southern California high school students with an interest in the performing arts are encouraged to submit their free application. To apply you must be an enrolled high school student as of Dec. 31, 2021, based in one of the following counties: Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Diego, Riverside, Kern, or San Bernardino. The deadline for submission is Oct. 18.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wesleyan.edu

Students Embody Dances from Different World Cultures during Annual Common Moment (Video)

The Class of 2025’s New Student Orientation concluded on Friday, Sept. 3 with a celebratory return to an in-person “Common Moment” which was held on Andrus Field. The annual shared participatory arts event is one of the culminating experiences of students’ first week on campus. The movement experience for incoming students, which has been held since 2008 starting with the Class of 2012, featured both faculty and alumni choreographers from Wesleyan’s Dance Department.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Local youth golfers receive $5,000 in scholarships

The Purple Hawk Junior Golf Foundation was created in late 2020. PHJGF is a Non-Profit Organization that is in place to allow youth from the local communities to play golf. They provide clubs, instruction, and the opportunity to play golf at Purple Hawk Country Club in Cambridge. On Monday, Aug....
CAMBRIDGE, MN
srqmagazine.com

Sarasota Contemporary Dance Hosts Videography Course for Local Students

Even before the pandemic, the video production industry had the feel of the Wild West—burgeoning, full of possibility and with plenty of gold to go around. Reminiscent of the early days of the internet boom, video production represents one of the few industries where a lucrative career can be made with a small portfolio of work and a dash of formal training. And into this high-demand, high-reward field goes a small group of local high school and college students after they complete a video production boot camp created in collaboration between New College of Florida (NCF), Sarasota Contemporary Dance (SCD) and a roster of experienced production professionals.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Central Pennsylvania#Ballet Dancers#Winter Lakes High School#Marshfield High School#Pacific School Of Dance#Obt
Courier-Express

Wildlife Tech student at PSU DuBois receives scholarship

BENEZETTE — Representatives from Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Seneca Resources Company LLC awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Haley Sanford of Ford City at the Elk Country Visitor Center on Sept. 8. Sanford began her fall semester at Penn State DuBois this year, majoring in Wildlife Technology.
BENEZETTE, PA
nolangroupmedia.com

Local students graduate from Center for Rural Development programs

Three Bell County students graduated from the Rogers Explorers program and the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute this summer hosted by The Center for Rural Development. Two students graduated from the Rogers Explorers program – Meredith Allen and Kamryn Biliter. Rogers Explorers is a summer youth leadership program that takes place on five different college campuses throughout the Commonwealth.
BELL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Local students get supplies from donors around the country

Students from Cut Off Elementary School and Golden Meadow Upper Elementary School were able to get supplies yesterday from donations collected from around the country. Supplies were given to students and family of children at the two schools. Thousands of dollars were donated to allow the distribution to take place.
CUT OFF, LA
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Four local semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship Program

The semifinalists for the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program were announced on Wednesday. Gabriel Lachapelle of West Albany High School and Simone Moulton, Kate Voltz and Henry Xu of Crescent Valley High School were selected as semifinalists. There are 16,000 semifinalists around the country for the 67th annual scholarship program....
ALBANY, OR
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Bergschneider earns Chancellor's Scholarship

Southern Illinois University Carbondale has awarded a Chancellor’s Scholarship to Bethany Bergschneider of Franklin. The scholarship is SIU’s top freshman award, covering tuition, mandatory fees and room and board for four years. Bergschneider is the daughter of Paul and Janie Bergschneider and a May graduate of Franklin High School. While...
CARBONDALE, IL
valleybusinessreport.com

Local Businessman Donates To TSC Scholarships

Brownsville native and entrepreneur Steven De La Garza understands, firsthand, the vital role community colleges have in developing the next generation workforce. To ensure students have access to high-quality education that will connect them with careers that are in demand, he is funding scholarships at Texas Southmost College. His first...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
bethesdamagazine.com

Meet five local teachers who are connecting with students in tough times—from dancing with second graders every morning to talking openly with teens about mental health

To teach art virtually during the pandemic last school year, Unsil Kim assembled 300 packets of supplies—sketchbooks, paint sets and drawing pencils—for a drive-thru pickup at Wootton High School. Students in her ceramics class made salt dough at home to create sculptures of alligators and braided bread baskets. It wasn’t...
ROCKVILLE, MD
broadstreetreview.com

The return of AMM& DCO’s The Umbrella Dance

Is The Umbrella Dance a procession, a meditation, a film, or a dream? The latest iteration of the signature piece from experimental modern dance troupe Anne-Marie Mulgrew and Dancers Company (AMM & DCO) aims to inspire viewers, whether they planned to attend or stumbled upon the performance. The Umbrella Dance has been in the company’s repertoire for 20 years, and AMM & DCO has performed different versions in many locations. Artistic director/founder Anne-Marie Mulgrew explains that “each time it’s very different, because there are different factors” shaping the performance, including place, time of day, cast members, and audience response, and the piece always includes some improvisation as dancers respond to these factors. Endlessly adaptable and always new, this version of The Umbrella Dance will be a site-specific performance tailored to the natural beauty and architecture of Dickinson Square Park.
THEATER & DANCE
Sheridan Press

Cunningham earns Elks Youth Rodeo scholarship

SHERIDAN — The Elks Youth Rodeo awarded a scholarship to Garrett Cunningham in the amount of $2,046.76. Cunningham is the 18-year-old son of TJ and Heather Cunningham. He lives in Broadus, Montana, on a ranch. He plans to attend Montana State University — Northern in Havre, Montana, to study diesel...
SHERIDAN, WY
World Link

COVID beginning to impact schools

With all schools fully in session, one thing that has become normal in recent days is getting notifications about COVID cases in the schools. COVID cases in the county seem to be plateauing, but the case count remains in record territory midway through September. In August, the county reported 1,077 cases, equal to the worst three months of 2020. In September, that number could be reached again as the county is averaging 37 new cases a day.
COOS BAY, OR
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern STEAM standout earns $25,000 scholarship

Student carries forward her abuelo’s legacy as the family’s next engineer. As a niña, Georgia Southern University mechanical engineering major Ana Abadie and her father spent hours watching airplanes taxi, take off and land at Toncontín International Airport located in Tegucigalpa, her hometown and the Honduran capital. “The airport is...
STATESBORO, GA
World Link

Broocks announces retirement from Coos Art Museum

Steven Broocks moved to Coos Bay 14 years ago for a job, and it turned into something he loved. Last week, Broocks announced he was retiring after cementing the future of the Coos Art Museum. "I've been doing museum work since 1975 in one form or another," Broocks said. "I've...
COOS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy