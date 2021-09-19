Local students earn scholarships from Dance Umbrella
Dance Umbrella for South Coast Oregon awarded four dancers with Summer Intensive Scholarships for 2021. They each sent in applications and were selected by a committee. Elizabeth Johnson, who attended the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet August intensive for two weeks. She studied with six different instructors. Her first week of classes had 20 dancers and the second week 12. She is 13 years old and in the 10th grade at Winter Lakes High School.theworldlink.com
