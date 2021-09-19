Andrew Garfield Explains The Enduring Legacy Of Playing Spider-Man
Andrew Garfield explained the enduring legacy of playing Spider-Man in film. Spider-Man is not only one of the most iconic superheroes of all-time, but one of the most-recognizable characters in modern pop culture. The relatability of Peter Parker, Miles Morales and many others that wear the mask is part of why the character is so beloved by fans across multiple generations. So far, three actors have portrayed Peter Parker in live-action films, and Andrew Garfield is aware of the significance of the role.talesbuzz.com
Comments / 0