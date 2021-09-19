CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Top de Blasio press staffer leaving administration

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Neidhardt, a top communications staffer for Mayor Bill de Blasio, is leaving City Hall in October to establish a left-wing consulting firm in the Big Apple, the spokesman confirmed Sunday. “I leave knowing New York City will continue its comeback and the Post will continue in their dastardly ways,”...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Jumaane Williams slams de Blasio and Hochul for not visiting Rikers Island

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams again demanded that Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Kathy Hochul visit Rikers Island, declaring that if the two executives can spare time to hang out with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they can tour the troubled city jail. “This morning, they’re showing where their priorities...
MANHATTAN, NY
legalnewsline.com

A class action has been brought against NYC for vaccination mandate for teachers

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (Legal Newsline) - Mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations are at the center of a new class action lawsuit against New York City. Rachel Maniscalco filed a complaint on September 10 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York against the New York City Department of Education, Meisha Porter, in her capacity as Schools Chancellor of the New York City Department of Education, the City of New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and Dave A. Chokshi, its commissioner.
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

De Blasio Appoints Anita Laremont to Lead City Planning Commission

Anita Laremont will chair the City Planning Commission after current head Marisa Lago departs for the U.S. Department of Commerce in the Biden administration, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday. Laremont will lead the commission and serve as director of the Department of City Planning (DCP) at a critical...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
New York Post

De Blasio touts good relationship with Adams, despite recent barbs

Mayor Bill de Blasio insisted Thursday that he sees “eye to eye” on most issues with Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams, even as the Brooklyn borough president has called the city “out of control” and decried its business policies. “The borough president and I, we have a relationship that goes...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC government to run on solar power by 2025, says de Blasio

Soon, elected officials will need only the sun to get their work done. By 2025, New York City government will require only solar power to function, outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio and newly appointed Governor Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. Their announcement was made as part of Climate Week and hinges on whether major green energy infrastructure projects are approved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Bernie Sanders
Daily News

De Blasio blames corrections officers union for Rikers crisis, doesn’t agree with AOC inmate release pitch

After days of withering criticism over his handling of overcrowding on Rikers Island, Mayor de Blasio on Wednesday squarely laid blame for the crisis at the feet of the union that represents corrections officers there. That union, the Corrections Officers’ Benevolent Association, was quick to return the favor. De Blasio described COBA as the “people who created the crisis” and said he found it ...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Apple#The Post#Covid#Politico
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Announces Changes To Intake At Rikers Island After Isaabdul Karim’s Death, 12th In Last 12 Months

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced changes at Rikers Island Tuesday, after the 12th person died in custody at the jail in the past year. The Department of Correction said 42-year-old as Isaabdul Karim died Sunday of natural causes. His attorneys said the father of two contracted COVID while being held in intake for 10 days. The Department of Correction said 42-year-old as Isaabdul Karim died shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the infirmary. (Credit: Legal Aid Society) The mayor said new intake spaces will open at the jail Monday, and all detainees must go through intake in less than 24 hours. Karim had been held at Rikers since Aug. 18 after he failed to report to his parole office for months, and for marijuana use, according to his attorneys. De Blasio said he was not among the 191 parolees set to be released last week under the newly signed Less is More Act. According to the DOC, 165 parolees have been released so far, in an effort to address overcrowding, deaths, increased violence and severe staff shortages.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
talesbuzz.com

De Blasio says Sliwa has no shot of winning NYC mayoral election

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa has no shot at winning the November general election, claiming he’s a less impressive candidate than prior GOP City Hall hopefuls who got trounced in the deep-blue Big Apple. “I believe, objectively, he does not, but you know, we have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy