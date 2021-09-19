CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New poll finds ‘uniter’ Biden actually the divider-in-chief

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA majority of American voters believe the nation has become less united since President Biden took office in January, a new poll released Sunday shows. Fifty-four percent of the respondents think the country is less united, while only 37 percent say it is more united, a Fox News poll found.

