Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul confirm their relationship with stunning Instagram post
Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul are Instagram official. The “Turning Tables” singer, 33, took to social media on Saturday to share a trio of stunning photos taken at the wedding of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis and Marlen P over the weekend. Dressed in a black Schiaparelli gown with white tufted sleeves, the singer looked extremely glamorous in the shots. But it was the third photo that had the internet abuzz, because it was a shot of Adele with her rumored boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, whose clients include Davis, LeBron James, Ben Simmons and other NBA superstars.talesbuzz.com
