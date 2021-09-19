CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McConaughey leads Abbott in Texas poll as O’Rourke inches closer

By Sarah Williams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) may be feeling the pressure, the latest poll from The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler shows. Abbott’s approval rating has dropped to 45 percent in the aftermath of controversial legislation such as a ban on mask mandates amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a ban on most abortions after six weeks. It’s far too early to tell how things will play out in next year’s election, but two well-known potential candidates look like they could give Abbott a serious run if they do wind up entering the race.

Comments / 15

BB 1
4d ago

I am looking at Chad Prather , we need people with some morals and common sense.. we need to get away from career politicians they are killing our country.

Reply(2)
5
Ellen Arnold
4d ago

Just what we need an actor for Governor. Go back to acting and leave Texas alone.

Reply
7
 

CBS DFW

As Rumors Swirl, Actor Matthew McConaughey Says He’s ‘Measuring’ Texas Gubernatorial Run

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – It seems Texas Longhorn alum Matthew McConaughey really is considering a run for political office in the state. The “Dallas Buyers Club” actor, a native Texan, said in a recent episode of the “Set‌ ‌it‌ ‌Straight:‌ ‌Myths‌ ‌and‌ ‌Legends” podcast that he’s “measuring” the idea after members of the country band Midland said he should run for office in his home state.
MySanAntonio

Lincoln Project ad slamming Abbott for 60,000 Texan deaths pulled minutes before airing on TV

A national advertisement attacking Gov. Greg Abbott's handling of the coronavirus pandemic was pulled 10 minutes before a Texas football game on Saturday, September 18. Members of the Lincoln Project, a group of former and current members of the Republican Party who resist the policies of former President Donald Trump, paid $25,000 to run its ad, "Abbott's Wall," in a 60-second slot between the University of Texas and Rice University.
fox4news.com

Poll: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s approval drops below 50 percent

DALLAS - New polling shows a majority of Texans think the state is on the wrong track and Gov. Greg Abbott’s popularity dropping below 50 percent. The University of Texas at Tyler/Dallas Morning News survey comes after a summer filled with controversial COVID-19 policies enacted by Abbott amidst a surge in cases and conservative legislation pushed through the Texas Legislature.
Carol Lennox

Who is Most Likely to Win Against Greg Abbott-Or Even Against Each Other-Matthew McConaughey or Beto O'Rourke

Photos of Beto O'Rourke and Matthew McCaughey.Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for HISTORY. The answer to who can win against Greg Abbott, Matthew McConaughey or Beto O'Rourke, might just depend on if McConaughey declares as Independent, Democrat or Republican. While we have little public data on what McConaughey's platform would be, and much public data on O'Rourke's likely platform, there are some areas the two are similar.
CBS DFW

A Closer Look At A Potential Beto O’Rourke Run For Texas Governor

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – News that Democrat Beto O’Rourke is considering a run against Governor Greg Abbott has people talking, including Democratic activist Haley Taylor Schlitz. “I’m excited about the potential turn of the tables, a potential change in our government. I think it’s important to consider that as time goes on, America and Texas start to look different.” So far, no major Democrat has stepped forward to challenge the governor. In June, O’Rourke attracted hundreds of supporters to a rally in Denton he organized to fight against the elections integrity bill. At the time, he told me he would consider a run after...
HuffingtonPost

Support For Gov. Greg Abbott Plunging In New Texas Poll

Support for Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has taken a dive in the state, according to a new poll released Sunday. A 54% majority of Texans believe the state is headed in the wrong direction, while just 45% think the state is on the right track, according to a survey conducted by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler.
Houston Chronicle

Who is challenging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022, and who is out?

The race for Texas governor is on. With fall starting this week, political campaigns are ramping up for the 2022 midterm elections as Gov. Greg Abbott seeks a record-tying third term as governor. Already, Abbott is bracing for the toughest primary election of his career and most likely his toughest...
texasscorecard.com

Beto O’Rourke Reportedly Considering Bid for Texas Governor

The liberal former El Paso congressman who challenged Ted Cruz for a Senate seat in 2018 could be back for round two in a Texas statewide election. After failing to establish himself as a legitimate contender for the 2020 Democrat presidential nomination, many Democrat leaders in Texas believe Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke might set his sights on the governor’s mansion.
Ash Jurberg

Should Beto take on Abbott for Texas Governor?

“There’s a lot of planning and strategizing behind the scenes. Whatever Beto decides to do is the domino that affects everybody.”. The Republicans are positioning themselves early for the 2022 race for Governor of Texas. Current Governor Greg Abbott is seeking a third term. Other candidates in the Texas gubernatorial race include Republican and Texas GOP Chair Allen West and Don Huffines – a Dallas real estate developer and former state senator who was the first Republican to declare they would run against Abbott.
Washington Post

Texas Gov. Abbott sends miles of cars along border to deter migrants

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has sent a fleet of state-owned vehicles to line up for miles as a barricade along the border with Mexico, insisting the state was taking “unprecedented steps,” as thousands of migrants still seek to cross into the United States. The “steel wall” of cars, as...
texasbreaking.com

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Approval Rating Drops To Record Low

The approval rating of Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott has plummeted to a record low of 45%, the lowest approval rate he received since he first took office. Now, most Texans believe that the state is heading toward the wrong direction. The latest survey from The Dallas Morning News and...
