CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Manifest Creator Explains When He Knew Things Were Going South For Show At NBC

By Megan Behnke
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manifest has officially become the latest show to be saved by Netflix, and fans are excited for what’s to come with the series’ fourth and final season. Its sudden popularity on the streamer is enough to make one look back and wonder just what happened leading up to it cancellation at NBC. Well, recently, series creator showrunner Jeff Rake opened up about when he began to see the writing on the wall.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

The Talk Has Already Found A New Permanent Co-Host After The Latest Departure

2021 has been a tumultuous time when it comes to CBS' The Talk, as the long-running daytime talk show has lost three of its permanent hosts, with the most recent departure coming less than two weeks before the new season is set to start. Fortunately, the show managed to find a new permanent co-host without wasting any time, and the new pick will be a familiar face both to regular viewers of The Talk as well as American Ninja Warrior over on NBC: Akbar Gbajabiamila.
NFL
tvinsider.com

11 Shows Returning Fall 2021 Without Major Characters

The fall 2021 season is officially kicking off on Monday, September 21, but fans won’t be welcoming back all of their favorite characters when some of the shows return. In some cases, we already said goodbye to some characters in the previous season’s finale. For example, The Blacklist said goodbye to one of its leads, leaving fans wondering just what that means for the show going forward, and Chicago Med lost two of its original staff. The Good Doctor returned home from a medical mission without one of its doctors. An Arrowverse show, Legends of Tomorrow, bid adieu to a character but not a cast member; we’ll have to see just how that’s explained when he makes his debut.
TV SERIES
purewow.com

This Twisty Thriller Just Became the #1 Show on Netflix

If you find yourself constantly searching for the next Gone Girl or a show like Behind Her Eyes that will leave you guessing until the last minute, then you've come to the right place. The newest series to hit #1 on Netflix is Clickbait, and this looks a psychological thriller...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Last Man Standing And 9 More Cancelled TV Favorites That Won't Be Back This Fall

As we head firmly into the 2021 Fall TV season, which is thankfully nowhere near as disjointed and scattershot as last year's, audiences are no doubt waiting for the returns of such broadcast hits as Grey's Anatomy and The Masked Singer, along with cable winners like Yellowstone and What We Do in the Shadows. But considering just how many TV shows are airing on a weekly basis throughout each year, it can be hard to keep track of everything that isn't coming back due to cancellation. Networks and studios don't tend to promote those quite as much.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Network Tv#Television#Netflix Series#Thr#Callings
CinemaBlend

Chicago Med's Brian Tee Is Heading To Streaming For A New Series, So What About Dr. Choi?

Brian Tee has been a familiar face on NBC for six seasons and counting thanks to his series regular role on Chicago Med, and now the actor has landed another role that will take him to streaming. Tee will star alongside Nicole Kidman in an upcoming Amazon Prime original series that sounds pretty exciting, but what does it mean for Dr. Ethan Choi? Well, Med fans don't need to panic.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Is Adding 18 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Netflix subscribers are being spoiled for episodic content, with two of the platform’s most popular shows ever returning within seven days of each other, although there’s sadness in the air when you remember that both Money Heist and Lucifer are reaching the end of the line. Money Heist has been...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Hello Magazine

This Grey's Anatomy star is fronting a new series and it sounds brilliant

Grey's Anatomy fans listen up! Former star of the medical drama, Jesse Williams, is going to be fronting a brand new drama series on Hulu and it sounds seriously good. The American actor, who waved goodbye to his role as Jackson Avery in the ABC show earlier this year, will be appearing in Olga Dies Dreaming – a series adaptation of the upcoming novel of the same name, written by Xochitl Gonzalez.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Mom' Star Has New CBS Sitcom in the Works

Mom star Jaime Pressly will soon return to TV! In late August, TVLine reported that Pressly would be starring in a new show for CBS titled The Porch. According to the outlet, the series is based on an original idea from the actor. Based on the official logline for the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Classic Halle Berry Movie Leaving Netflix

A new slate of television shows and movies is headed to Netflix for September. Of course, that means that there are just as many programs that will be leaving the streaming service that month. One of the films that will be departing Netflix is the Halle Berry feature Why Do Fools Fall in Love. But, luckily, you still have some time to check it out before it leaves Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Cancels Expensive New Show After Just One Season

It’s been a while since Netflix canceled a high-profile original show, but the streaming service is back to wielding the axe above the head of content that doesn’t perform up to standard. The latest episodic project to bite the dust is Hit & Run, which only premiered on August 6th but has already been consigned to the scrapheap, as per Deadline.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

CBS Fall 2021-2022 TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

For years, CBS's fall lineup has been a constant in the ever-shifting TV landscape; you can always count on plenty of NCIS-es, multiple FBIs, and a Young Sheldon on the schedule over on CBS. As an added bonus, this year even welcomes old favorite CSI back to the screen. But...
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Rebooting Unexpected Comedy Series

Drop Dead Diva is resurrecting, but this time around, a man will be in the lead role...sort of. The show's creator/executive producer Josh Berman is rebooting the show with a gender-related spin. Deadline exclusively reports that the new series, Drop Dead Dave, is an hour-long series currently in development at CBS, a remake of the original Lifetime dramedy with new characters.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Manifest' Season 4 at Netflix: 2 Series Regulars Not Returning

Manifest may have been saved by Netflix following its cancellation at NBC, but when the supernatural drama returns for its fourth and final season, it won't be completely the same. Although the majority of the main cast has already signed contracts guaranteeing their return for the final batch of episodes, two series regular cast members will not return for Manifest Season 4.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Law & Order: SVU Star Confirms Exit with Heartfelt Video

Law & Order: SVU fans were understandably shocked and upset when it was reported that both Demore Barnes and Jamie Gray Hyder would be exiting the series in season 23. The reasoning has not been revealed by the show or Wolf Entertainment, but Hyder did previously confirm the report. Barnes, who plays Deputy Chief Christian Garland on the show, previously wrote a post on social media that explained he was dealing with a death in the family, and that a full statement would be coming at a later date. That date is now here, as Barnes took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to the fans, his castmates, the crew, and Wolf Entertainment, and during the statement, he revealed that he's still not completely sure why the decision was made. You can read his full statement below.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, and The CW's Fall Premiere Schedules

The fall premiere season has finally arrived, and after COVID-19 completely upended the broadcast TV season in 2020, it's a relief to return to a familiar routine. Old shows will be coming back to resolve cliffhangers and start new stories after their spring finales and each of the broadcast networks will be offering new shows for fans to get addicted to.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Viewers Weigh in on CBS' New Spinoff

Monday marked a major night for the NCIS franchise. As NCIS kicked off its 19th season, the franchise also launched its third NCIS spinoff series, NCIS: Hawai'i. As fans tuned into the new show, which made NCIS history as it features the franchise's first female lead, many flocked to social media to weigh in.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

NCIS: Hawai’i: Season One Viewer Votes

How well will this team work together in the first season of the NCIS: Hawai’i TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like NCIS: Hawai’i is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i here.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
36K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy