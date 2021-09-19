Manifest Creator Explains When He Knew Things Were Going South For Show At NBC
Manifest has officially become the latest show to be saved by Netflix, and fans are excited for what’s to come with the series’ fourth and final season. Its sudden popularity on the streamer is enough to make one look back and wonder just what happened leading up to it cancellation at NBC. Well, recently, series creator showrunner Jeff Rake opened up about when he began to see the writing on the wall.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0