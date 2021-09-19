CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns' Jarvis Landry suffers MCL injury, leaving teammates to rally from dip in intensity

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — Nick Chubb felt the energy drop, and Myles Garrett thought the entire team was affected. The Browns lost five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and respected team leader Jarvis Landry to a knee injury on the second play from scrimmage in their 31-21 win over the Houston Texans in Sunday's home opener at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is a huge one for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and the Browns made it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2020. Cleveland nearly upset Kansas City in the Divisional Round, before ultimately coming up a bit short.
Jarvis Landry injures MCL on 2nd play, will have MRI on Monday

CLEVELAND — Receiver Jarvis Landry limped off the field after the second snap — his 9-yard catch-and-run for a first down. He didn’t return, as the Browns had to fight to beat the Houston Texans 31-21 on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the injury was to the...
Browns Place Jarvis Landry On IR

The Browns have placed wide receiver Jarvis Landry on the injured reserve list, per a club announcement. The good is that this should be a short-term IR stint as Landry recovers from his MCL sprain. Landry went down with a knee injury during the Browns’ opening drive on Sunday and...
Jarvis Landry With Probable MCL Strain, Pending MRI

Jarvis Landry got knocked out of the Cleveland Browns’ season opener less than a minute into the game. Baker Mayfield hit Landry with a quick toss that Landry turned into a 9-yard gain. He was initially hit high, but a second Texan defender wrapped him up at knee level. Landry...
Jarvis Landry Week-To-Week With “Mild” MCL Sprain

Coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters an MRI confirmed the diagnosis of an MCL sprain on Jarvis Landry. But the tests showed a relatively mild sprain for the Cleveland Browns‘ veteran. That is probably the best news Cleveland fans could have hoped for. Mild MCL sprains are considered a week-to-week type...
The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
Jarvis Landry placed on injured reserve after MCL sprain

Jarvis Landry has never missed a game due to injury. He’ll miss at least the next three. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The minimum stay is three games. He suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament on the second play Sunday in the 31-21 win...
Browns' Jarvis Landry week to week with sprained MCL. Time for Odell Beckham Jr. comeback?

The Browns will likely need to weather the storm Sunday against the Chicago Bears without one of their best players and leaders on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium. Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is considered week to week with a sprained medial collateral ligament, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday on Zoom.
Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
Myles Garrett Has A New Nickname For Baker Mayfield

Fans love giving nicknames to their favorite athletes. Calvin “Megatron” Johnson, “Iron” Mike Ditka, and countless others continue to be a part of the NFL culture. Following Sunday’s win for the Cleveland Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett has a new nickname for his quarterback. Per Jake Trotter, Garrett’s nickname for...
Browns believe WR Jarvis Landry suffered sprained MCL against Texans

The 28-year-old had one catch for nine yards before exiting. Rashard Higgins replaced Landry in the lineup. The Browns are already without star wideout Odell Beckham Jr., who has yet to play this season as he returns from last year's knee surgery. However, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Beckham could return as soon as Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.
Why the Browns should utilize Rashard Higgins more while Jarvis Landry recovers from his MCL injury: Ellis L. Williams

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It seems like Rashard Higgins stands behind “break in case of emergency” glass. The Browns don’t utilize him unless they have to. My colleague Scott Patsko has a running bit about how the coaching staff “hates” Higgins. It’s his most concise way of explaining why the sixth-year receiver who has spent his entire career in Cleveland continues playing backup roles for an ever-revolving cast of receivers.
Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry put on IR with knee injury, to miss at least three games

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are placing Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry on injured reserve with an MCL sprain, meaning he will miss a minimum of three games. Landry suffered the knee injury on the opening drive Sunday against the Houston Texans. After catching a 9-yard pass on Cleveland's first play, he left the field and did not return to the game, which the Browns won 31-21.
Jarvis Landry injury further dampens receiver corps

The Cleveland Browns scored early in the first quarter but suffered a potential loss as Jarvis Landry headed to the locker room with a knee injury. There were several highs and lows in the first quarter of the Cleveland Browns home opener against the Houston Texans. Cleveland started with the...
Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry has sprained MCL, source says

CLEVELAND -- Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry suffered a knee injury on the opening drive Sunday and was ruled out against the Houston Texans. Landry has a sprained MCL, further testing revealed Monday, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Landry caught a 9-yard pass on Cleveland's first snap but then...
