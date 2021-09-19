Red Flag Warning issued for Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 18:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-21 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please avoid any activities that could cause sparks or start a fire. Target Area: Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit Gusty Offshore Winds and Increasingly Dry Conditions today into tonight .An early autumn offshore wind event is impacting a portion of interior northwest California, mainly around Lake County. Localized breezy conditions will continue into tonight over some ridgetops, with very poor overnight humidity recoveries. After very little to no rain fell around much of Lake County over the weekend, high pressure building in to our north and east brought gusty northeasterly winds overnight and this morning, mainly over exposed higher slopes and ridges. Some of those winds will mix down into the valleys and around Clearlake today, but not as strong as we have seen over the ridgetops. That will be accompanied by a very warm and dry afternoon and evening. Lower slopes and valley winds will calm down this evening, but over higher slopes and ridges winds will stay locally gusty, before relaxing after midnight. Overnight humidity recoveries will be exceptionally poor over those higher slopes and ridgetops tonight. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY * WIND...Northeast 10 to 20 mph today. Gusts 30 to 40 mph over exposed ridgetops. Winds will ease tonight, except over ridges and upper slopes where they will remain North-northeast 10 to 20 mph with some local gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Humidity in the low to mid teens this afternoon. Humidity recoveries Tuesday morning only in the 20 to 40 percent range for upper slopes and ridges. * IMPACTS...In all areas that did not see wetting rain over the weekend, any new fire starts will likely spread rapidly due to dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds.