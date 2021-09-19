CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urban Meyer: Jaguars coach could be 'one and done' in NFL, per report

By Nick Kosko
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrban Meyer already said there was “no chance” he would take the vacant USC Trojans coaching job. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach could be gone from the NFL after 2021, however, per a report from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. The Trojans fired Clay Helton after their Week 2 loss...

