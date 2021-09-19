‘The Morning Show’ 2×01 review: “My Least Favorite Year”

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIt’s a new day on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, and it hits the ground running, ready for more drama and intrigue at a fictitious network in the wake of scandal. The season 2 premiere, “My Least Favorite Year,” opens moments after the season 1 conclusion, in which The Morning Show was cut off live when Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) and Alex (Jennifer Aniston) went off-script to expose sexual abuse at the show’s network, UBA. Panic ensues in the studio, as social media explodes and the co-anchors wonder about their future on the air. UBA fires executive Cory (Billy Crudup, who won an Emmy for this role in 2020) for not having a handle on the rebelling talent.

