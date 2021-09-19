Mailbag: We should spend money on Americans

Our military leaders have failed us. They lied about defeating the Taliban. They lied about weapons of mass destruction. They lied about how well the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were going. They lied about building competent, independent militaries to take our place. The U.S. spent nearly $5 trillion on these wars over 20 years. Not only did we not even try to raise the revenue to pay for these wars, we actually cut taxes in 2017, making the debt worse.