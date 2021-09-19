CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Mailbag: We should spend money on Americans

Democrat-Herald
 4 days ago

Our military leaders have failed us. They lied about defeating the Taliban. They lied about weapons of mass destruction. They lied about how well the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were going. They lied about building competent, independent militaries to take our place. The U.S. spent nearly $5 trillion on these wars over 20 years. Not only did we not even try to raise the revenue to pay for these wars, we actually cut taxes in 2017, making the debt worse.

Democrat-Herald

Mailbag: Government could have prevented 9/11

I write this on Sept. 11, 2021, amidst all the remembering of the attack on NYC by Muslim terrorists. Haters of America. What is not being talked about is the gross failure of U.S. government officials to protect us. Our intelligence services, the FBI and the CIA, knew of the presence and activities of those who flew the four planes, and failed to take action to stop them; that was a conclusion of the 911 Commission Report issued in July 2004. Read U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft’s book “Never Again.”
U.S. POLITICS
Wilson County News

Democrats spend big, and we pay, for their socialist dream

In 1983, Tom Cruise starred in the film “Risky Business.” It’s about wealthy parents in Chicago who go on vacation and leave the house under the stewardship of their high school-age son. In short order, the boy throws a wild party, and the rest of the film is about the chaotic fallout.
U.S. POLITICS
Sentinel

Dems trashing American work ethic with spending bill

The humongous bill that Democrats in Washington, D.C. are assembling this week is a slap in the face to Americans who work, pay taxes and support their families. The bill demeans work ethic and glorifies government handouts. It sends a message that work and self-sufficiency are for suckers. Better to climb on Uncle Sam’s gravy train that will now provide cradle-to-grave benefits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Yakima Herald Republic

Column: Should we be concerned about an American Taliban?

Generally, I’m not impressed by descriptions of current phenomena in terms of the past. Donald Trump as the modern incarnation of Hitler? The comparison seems far-fetched. It either takes Trump too seriously or Hitler too lightly. But such comparisons were abundant last week after the Supreme Court declined to enjoin...
FOREIGN POLICY
KFOR

Just 56% of Americans can name all three branches of government — that’s actually a 15-year high

(StudyFinds.org) – American politics may be in a disheveled state right now, but it’s apparently making more people aware of their rights as citizens, a new survey reveals. Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Public Policy Center say knowledge about civics has actually increased over the last year — reaching its highest levels since […]
POLITICS
floridianpress.com

Biden Declares War On Unvaccinated Americans, GOP Governors, Orders Far-Reaching New Vaccine Mandates Affecting 100 Million

President Biden declared war on nearly 80 million unvaccinated Americans as well as GOP governors, claiming “pandemic politics” actions are undermining efforts as he unveiled the most aggressive and unconstitutional COVID vaccine mandates that will force 100 million federal government workers to get the shots or lose their jobs while using his sweeping power of the office to impose stringent new mandate rules on private sector businesses.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Democrat-Herald

Mailbag: Pelosi should be voted out of office

People need to vote Nancy Pelosi out of being the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. This last week when it was asked that the names of the 13 military heroes who were killed in Afghanistan be read, she would not this for the members of the House of Representatives to honor them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ted Cruz gets ripped apart by voting expert as he tries to trick her with racism question

A bit of grandstanding by senator Ted Cruz appeared to backfire on Wednesday as three election experts flatly told him his state’s laws are racist.At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Restoring the Voting Rights Act: Combating Discriminatory Abuses”, Mr Cruz began by asking a confrontational question.“In your judgement, are voter ID laws racist?” the Texas Republican asked.“It depends,” responded Franita Tolson, a professor at the USC Gould School of Law. “One thing we have to stop doing is treating all voter ID laws as the same.”Mr Cruz did not let her elaborate, citing his limited time. Instead, he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
southarkansassun.com

Food Assistance Known as SNAP Benefits To Increase Starting October

US President Joe Biden announced that the largest permanent increase in food stamp benefits has been approved, a boost that the White House and proponents of the move hope will help low-income families afford healthier food choices when stocking their refrigerators and pantries. SNAP Benefits Will Increase More Than 25%...
AGRICULTURE

