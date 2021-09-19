With its many canyons and gorges, vibrant cities, and small towns, Arizona is one of the most beautiful states in the country. Nevertheless, there's no such thing as perfection. Sadly, no state is immune from trouble spots, and finding them isn't difficult. You'll be shocked at what you discover if you scratch beneath the surface of some communities in Arizona. Despite the spin the tourism board tries to put on it, crime rates are sky-high, unemployment is rocketing, and wages are subsistence. What is the worst city in Arizona? What are the areas you should avoid, like the plague? Find out which are Arizona's five worst places to live.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO