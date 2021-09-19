For my 20,000th post… get vaccinated, orange sucks and Germans buy a Mac -- WestyHokie 09/19/2021 12:49PM. Ah, yes. I recall my 20K milestone. 1937 or '38 if I recall correctly. ** -- PhotoHokieNC 09/19/2021 2:41PM. Hmmm . . . self-deprecating, slightly arrogant, or a touch of both . ....
In Germany alone, more than 20 million tons of coffee grounds are collected every year in summer that has now been combined with German engineering to create the aptly named Coffee Watch. The coffee grounds are collected by bicycle couriers from cafés across Berlin, then dried in community workshops and prepared for further processing. The material is made entirely of 100% plant-based ingredients and contains no harmful chemicals and is also recyclable itself.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
The pandemic has caused supply chain issues and shortages in a number of different industries, from air conditioners and kitchen appliances to cars, computer chips and lumber. Due to worker shortages, overwhelmed ports, and resource demands, many products that are typically readily available have become hard to find. Investment bank Raymond James anticipates that these problems will worsen in the latter half of 2021 before they start to improve.
Yet another reminder that there are still good people in the world. When Bear Taliferro Jr. was shopping at Walmart, he was grateful to have overheard a mother in need. “Last night, I left from pulling two 14 hour shifts,” Bear wrote in a post on Facebook. “Stopped by the grocery store to grab food for dinner and as I was checking out a woman started crying in the next checkout line.”
The continued spread of the Delta variant has managed to erase months of progress by causing COVID-19 to surge again—especially among the unvaccinated. Of course, large gatherings make transmission even more likely, which is why some public health departments have enacted regulations that limit the size of crowds or require that anyone in attendance has received their shots. The latest example of this is in Los Angeles, where unvaccinated people will be banned from visiting popular amusement parks, including Six Flags Magic Mountain and Universal Studios Hollywood, when new regulations go into effect early next month.
A mountain goat in Canada reportedly “turned the tables” of predator and prey on a grizzly bear, goring it to death in a national park in British Columbia, officials say.The incident, described by wildlife officials as a rare occurrence, came to light after the remains of a female grizzly bear were found at Yoho National Park, according to local reports.A hiker spotted the bear carcass on 4 September, just metres off the Burgess Pass trail – a nearly 13km trail located near Field at Yoho National Park, newspaper Rocky Mountain Outlook Today first reported on 16 September.A goat’s sharp...
A viral Tik-Tok shows the before and after of a groom that was certainly feeling himself on his wedding day. He walked into the ceremony one way, but was rolled out in a complete differently condition. Many on social media are saying they would be upset if this was their husband.
Gabby Petito’s missing boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, apparently shared cryptic and foreboding images and messages on Pinterest – including one last month that read: "Don’t try to find me. I have finally escaped my ‘master’s’ wicked clutches," according to a report. The 23-year-old, who has been named a person of interest...
A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
"Astonishingly old" human footprints preserved in the ground across New Mexico's White Sands National Park have been determined to date back about 23,000 years to the Ice Age, a finding which, if certified, "would rejuvenate the scientific debate about how humans first spread across the Americas," The New York Times reports.
A video from Estes Park, Colorado (back in 2019) shows an aggressive bull elk charging, and attacking a woman as she hits the ground while all the other bystanders run away in fear. I get it – it’s a massive, angry, wild animal. Hey fellas running away in this video,...
Last week, a Laramie, Wyoming man found a GoPro while archery hunting. Once he returned to camp, he plugged the device in to charge the battery. On Tuesday, Dylan Schilt shared details about the experience on his Facebook page. He assumes the GoPro was lost by a snowmobile, and that it had been there for quite a while. After charging the battery, Schilt decided to check out some of the stored footage, and couldn't believe his eyes.
For years, that bright red label jumped out at me whenever my kids called for pancakes. Not only was it the syrup bottle , but the bright red box of instant pancake and waffle mix too. Guess what? Apparently, I'm a creature of habit, because I recently went shopping and this is what happened.
With its many canyons and gorges, vibrant cities, and small towns, Arizona is one of the most beautiful states in the country. Nevertheless, there's no such thing as perfection. Sadly, no state is immune from trouble spots, and finding them isn't difficult. You'll be shocked at what you discover if you scratch beneath the surface of some communities in Arizona. Despite the spin the tourism board tries to put on it, crime rates are sky-high, unemployment is rocketing, and wages are subsistence. What is the worst city in Arizona? What are the areas you should avoid, like the plague? Find out which are Arizona's five worst places to live.
A former co-worker of Brian Laundrie has said the missing 23-year-old is “well-versed” in surviving in the wild.The revelation comes as Mr Laundrie, identified as a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito, has been missing for more than a week.Investigators have struggled to find any trace of him during six intensive days of searching in the 25,000-acre, swampy Florida reserve where it is believed to have gone. A team of divers joined police and FBI agents using boats and helicopters in the search for him on Thursday.An unnamed source who used to work with Mr Laundrie...
A couple gave their wedding guests an excuse to brush up on their maths after devising a table plan that was full of equations. In order to find out where they would be sitting for the wedding breakfast, guests had to solve the maths challenge next to their name. The...
Former Counting On star Joy Forsyth is showing fans that she’s taking her children, Gideon, 3, and Evelyn, 1, down a forbidden path. She doesn’t seem to mind doing things differently than she’s used to. Now, fans are praising her for making this decision for herself and her kids. So,...
Princess Eugenie lives with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK base of Frogmore Cottage – and the cosy home has the most amazing kitchen. In a candid video, the royal revealed a glimpse of her beautiful cooking space, while filming her...
Comments / 0