Check out some of the sights from WVU's big win over Virginia Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Observations and thoughts from West Virginia’s easy 66-0 win over LIU on a beautiful day for college football in the University City. Due to the low quality of the opposition, it is difficult to judge just how well certain aspects of West Virginia’s play were. We already know that kickoff return has the chance to be special (Winston Wright leads the FBS in return yardage and average after two games), and there were several encouraging performances from backups and those getting their first appreciable playing time in a Mountaineer uniform.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO