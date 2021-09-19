CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Check out some of the sights from WVU's big win over Virginia Tech

WVNews
 4 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University built a big lead behind the offense of Leddie Brown and Jarret Doege, then held off a Virginia Tech rally with tremendous defense to beat the rival Hokes, 27-21.

www.wvnews.com

