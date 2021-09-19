Check out some of the sights from WVU's big win over Virginia Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Football is 21-0 against schools that compete at the NCAA FCS level. If that’s any indication of how this Saturday’s matchup against the Long Island University Sharks will go, it should be an easy win. This is the first meeting of the Mountaineers and Sharks. WVU head coach Neal Brown and LIU interim head coach Jonathan Gill have never met prior to this Saturday, as Gill’s experience has been tailored to Division II. He spent 15 seasons as LIU’s quarterbacks coach, but was abruptly slotted into the head coaching position when, on June 28, 2021, veteran head coach Bryan Collins resigned.
