Casali reveals he battled COVID-19 before spring training

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second straight night, the Giants received key contributions from a player coming off the COVID-19 injured list in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Atlanta Braves. Donovan Solano played the hero Friday with his pinch-hit, game-tying solo shot with two outs in the ninth inning. On Saturday, it was Alex Wood's turn to put an orange cape on. Wood returned from the COVID-19 IL list, making his first start since Aug. 26, and tossed three strong innings that exceeded manager Gabe Kapler's expectations.

