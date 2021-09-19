Child Passenger Safety Week is September 19-25
Parents and caregivers have a lot on their plates, including making sure every child is safe while in a vehicle. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Region 7, which includes Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska, is having its annual Child Passenger Safety Week, September 19-25, 2021. The week is dedicated to educating parents and caregivers about the importance of correctly choosing, installing, and using car seats, booster seats, and seat belts.kiow.com
Comments / 0