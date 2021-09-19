CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Latest: 2-time Pro Bowl LT Eric Fisher makes Colts debut

By The Associated Press
TribTown.com
 4 days ago

Two-time Pro Bowler Eric Fisher made his Colts debut Sunday, starting at left tackle less than nine months after rupturing his left Achilles tendon. It’s been quite a journey back. Fisher was injured during January’s AFC championship game, watched helplessly as Kansas City lost the Super Bowl and then was...

www.tribtown.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Make Official Decision On TY Hilton

Immediately after landing quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade, it seemed like the Indianapolis Colts were poised for another playoff run. Unfortunately, health hasn’t been on the team’s side. Both Wentz and star guard Quenton Nelson suffered foot injuries that threatened to cost them up to 12 weeks. Thankfully, both...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Pro Bowl#Jets#American Football#Afc#Chiefs#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Carolina Panthers#The Seattle Seahawks#Titans#Mvp#The New Orleans Saints#Ap
NBC Sports

With Colts down 27-24, Jacob Eason comes in for injured Carson Wentz

The Rams have taken a 27-24 lead with just over two minutes left ini the fourth quarter. But now the Colts don’t have their starting quarterback. Carson Wentz limped off the field after he was hit by defensive tackle Aaron Donald on third-and-5 from the Los Angeles 17. Donald twisted Wentz around and it looked like the quarterback rolled his ankle on replay. Wentz had his ankle re-taped while backup Jacob Eason warmed up on the sideline.
NFL
FanSided

Colts: Latest injury update indicates Week 2 vs Rams will be a disaster

Oh, you thought Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks was bad, Indianapolis Colts fans? Well, we just learned on Thursday that Week 2 might be much, much worse. No left tackle, no Xavier Rhodes, and a few hobbled stars with not much practice under their belt played a role in dooming Indy in their 28-16 loss, but what happens if a number of those hobbled stars don’t even play?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Woodward News

Colts Notebook: Davenport wins LT competition, awaits Week 1 status

INDIANAPOLIS — Julien Davenport is no stranger to adversity. The Indianapolis Colts are the third team the offensive tackle has played for after being drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round out of Bucknell in 2017. He made 19 starts over two seasons with the Texans but was shipped to the Miami Dolphins in the deal that landed left tackle Laremy Tunsil in Houston on Sept. 1, 2019.
NFL
chatsports.com

5 X-factors for Colts: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Eric Fisher, Parris Campbell, Rock Ya-Sin

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts already know they’re going to need Carson Wentz to bounce back in a big way in his first season in Indianapolis. Barring injury, the Colts have a pretty good idea what they’re going to get from the core they’ve built. Jonathan Taylor’s a superstar in the making. Four out of five members of the offensive line have formed the foundation of the offense for three years now. DeForest Buckner, Darius Leonard and Kenny Moore are stars.
NFL
ESPN

QB Carson Wentz to make Indianapolis Colts debut six weeks after foot surgery

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will start Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks nearly six weeks after having surgery on his left foot, which could have kept him out well into the regular season, coach Frank Reich said Friday. There was a lot of uncertainty about what Wentz's availability...
NFL
1075thefan.com

Will Eric Fisher’s Return Fix The Offensive Line?

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard was hired by the Colts in 2017. From day one when he was introduced, his main goal was to build a strong offensive and defensive line. “In this league you win up front. You win on the o-line and d-line, and if you’re not...
NFL
FanSided

Former Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher could return for first time since Achilles injury

Former K.C. Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher looks like he’s on the verge of returning to the field for the first time since he went down with an Achilles. According to Zak Keefer, who covers the Indianapolis Colts for the Athletic, Fisher’s first game of the year might come this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, although nothing yet is set in stone.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 2 early odds: Rams road favorites against Colts after Matthew Stafford's impressive debut

What a start to the 2021 season! The first NFL Sunday brought with it loads of surprises and it proved to be the week of the underdog. Through the first 15 games of the regular season, the underdogs are 11-4 while the Under is 9-6. There were some great performances across the slate, including a dramatic backdoor cover by the Detroit Lions in their opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Even the Houston Texans, a team that many folks project will have the worst record in the NFL this season, has begun the year 1-0. Bananas!
NFL
Greensburg Daily News

Colts Notebook: Fisher feels good, leaving status up to coaches, trainers

INDIANAPOLIS – Eric Fisher isn’t particularly surprised about the speed of his recovery from a torn Achilles’ tendon, but he’s showing patience about a potential return to the field. “I’ve been doing everything I can, in my power, to be available for the team,” the Indianapolis Colts left tackle said...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Eric Fisher has a chance to play in Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts will be without starting left tackle Eric Fisher for the regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but the team isn’t ruling out a chance he returns for the following week. Continuing his work back from a torn Achilles, Fisher logged three limited practices this week....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy