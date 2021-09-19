Ohio State Falls To No. 12 In USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll After Win Over Tulsa

Following its win over Tulsa on Saturday, Ohio State fell to No. 12 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released on Sunday afternoon. The poll initially showed the Buckeyes at No. 11, but was subsequently updated to include Florida in that spot.

Penn State jumped four spots after its home victory over No. 23 Auburn on Saturday night, which pushed the Buckeyes down one spot in the poll.

Ohio State is one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25, joining No. 6 Iowa, No. 8 Penn State, No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 19 Michigan and No. 21 Michigan State, which enters the poll for the first time following its 38-17 win at Miami (Fla.).

The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Alabama (64) Georgia (1) Oklahoma Oregon Texas A&M Iowa Clemson Penn State Cincinnati Notre Dame Florida Ohio State Ole Miss Iowa State Wisconsin BYU Coastal Carolina Arkansas Michigan North Carolina Michigan State Oklahoma State Auburn UCLA Fresno State

