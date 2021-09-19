CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State Falls To No. 12 In USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll After Win Over Tulsa

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LDEyZ_0c0zfsKs00

Following its win over Tulsa on Saturday, Ohio State fell to No. 12 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released on Sunday afternoon. The poll initially showed the Buckeyes at No. 11, but was subsequently updated to include Florida in that spot.

Penn State jumped four spots after its home victory over No. 23 Auburn on Saturday night, which pushed the Buckeyes down one spot in the poll.

Ohio State is one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25, joining No. 6 Iowa, No. 8 Penn State, No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 19 Michigan and No. 21 Michigan State, which enters the poll for the first time following its 38-17 win at Miami (Fla.).

The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Alabama (64)
  2. Georgia (1)
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Oregon
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Iowa
  7. Clemson
  8. Penn State
  9. Cincinnati
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Florida
  12. Ohio State
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Iowa State
  15. Wisconsin
  16. BYU
  17. Coastal Carolina
  18. Arkansas
  19. Michigan
  20. North Carolina
  21. Michigan State
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Auburn
  24. UCLA
  25. Fresno State

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Is It Time To Panic About The Ohio State Defense?

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Linebacker Dallas Gant Enters Transfer Portal

As first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State senior linebacker Dallas Gant has entered his name into the transfer portal. The 6-foot-3 and 235-pound Gant came to Columbus as a four-star prospect from Toledo St. John’s Jesuit and seemingly bided his time behind established upperclassmen for the last three years, just like classmates Teradja Mitchell and K'Vaughan Pope.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State To Rest Starting Quarterback C.J. Stroud Against Akron

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced on Thursday that redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud has been resting his injured shoulder in practice and will only play in Saturday's game against Akron in an emergency role. That means either redshirt freshman Jack Miller or true freshman Kyle McCord will start...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
Tulsa, OK
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
Iowa State
Tulsa, OK
College Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Tulsa, OK
Football
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Georgia State
City
Miami, OK
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Cornerback Jakailin Johnson Loses Black Stripe

Cornerback Jakailin Johnson became the 18th member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class to have his black stripe removed, doing so following practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday evening. “This guy cares a lot about the game,” assistant strength and conditioning coach Chris Fenelon said. “He goes...
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Examining the Series History Between Ohio State and Akron

Ohio State and Akron face off in an non-conference battle this Saturday night at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The No. 10 Buckeyes (2-1) and the Zips (1-2) take the field at 7:30 p.m. live on Big Ten Network. Here’s where the all-time series stands going into the weekend. Opponent: Akron...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#Oklahoma State#American Football#Penn State#Fresno State#Buckeye Forums#The Ohio State Defense
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Defensive Tackle Mike Hall Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State defensive tackle Mike Hall became the latest newcomer to lose his black stripe following Wednesday's practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. “This guy only knows one speed,” assistant strength and conditioning coach Chris Fenelon said. “Whether we’ve got pads on or no pads on, his speed is, ‘Go,’ all the time.”
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State’s Oct. 2 Game At Rutgers Set For 3:30 P.M. Kickoff On Big Ten Network

The Big Ten announced on Monday that Ohio State’s game at Rutgers on Oct. 2 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network. This marks the second mid-afternoon start for the Buckeyes this season, including last weekend’s 41-20 win over Tulsa. It’s also the second straight game on the league’s television network, as this weekend’s game against Akron also set for 7:30 p.m. on BTN.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Will Install New Turf for 2022 Season

The playing surface has an 8 year life span and the plan is to replace it after the season. There have been a lot of complaints among Ohio State fans about the appearance of the turf at Ohio Stadium. The surface looks faded after several years of normal wear and tear and experiencing all four seasons on it.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Behind Enemy Lines with Akron Beacon Journal's George Thomas

The Ohio State Buckeyes are getting ready for their final non-conference game of the 2021 regular season as the Akron Zips are coming to town for the first time since 2011. While the Buckeyes are busy working to get a lot better on the defensive side of the ball, Saturday's game against Akron should present an opportunity for them to have an advantage at just about every position on the field. Akron's program is young and going through a rough patch, but they showed nice improvement last weekend with a decisive win over FCS opponent Bryant.
AKRON, OH
BuckeyesNow

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Tulsa

Ohio State bounced back from its first regular-season loss since 2018 with a 41-20 win over Tulsa on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes were led by running back TreVeyon Henderson, who broke Archie Griffin’s record for rushing yards in a single game by a freshman, as well as redshirt freshman safety Cameron Martinez, who had a pick-six with 1:50 remaining in the game.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Former Ohio State Center Nick Mangold Nominated For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Former Ohio State center Nick Mangold was among the 122 former players nominated on Wednesday for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. A former three-star prospect from Centerville, Ohio, Mangold was a three-year starter for the Buckeyes. He was named team captain and a first-team All-American during his senior season in 2005, which ended with a win over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.
NFL
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
901
Followers
750
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy