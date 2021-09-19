Hendon Hooker leads Vols to win over Tennessee Tech

Tennessee (2-1) posted a dominant performance Saturday at Neyland Stadium, defeating Tennessee Tech 56-0.

The Vols remain undefeated against Tennessee Tech, recording five shutouts in seven meetings.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker made his first start for the Vols and completed 17-of-25 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns.

He was also Tennessee’s leading rusher. Hooker, who started in place of the injured Joe Milton III, rushed for 64 yards and scored one touchdown on nine attempts.

Third string quarterback Harrison Bailey played late and recorded a touchdown run for the Vols, who also received rushing scores from Jaylen Wright and Tiyon Evans.

Velus Jones Jr., Jacob Warren and JaVonta Payton recorded touchdown receptions for the Vols.

Defensively, Aubrey Solomon and Byron Young, playing his first game for the Vols, totaled six tackles apiece.