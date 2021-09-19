CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Hendon Hooker leads Vols to win over Tennessee Tech

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JOknr_0c0zflP100

Tennessee (2-1) posted a dominant performance Saturday at Neyland Stadium, defeating Tennessee Tech 56-0.

The Vols remain undefeated against Tennessee Tech, recording five shutouts in seven meetings.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker made his first start for the Vols and completed 17-of-25 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns.

He was also Tennessee’s leading rusher. Hooker, who started in place of the injured Joe Milton III, rushed for 64 yards and scored one touchdown on nine attempts.

Third string quarterback Harrison Bailey played late and recorded a touchdown run for the Vols, who also received rushing scores from Jaylen Wright and Tiyon Evans.

Velus Jones Jr., Jacob Warren and JaVonta Payton recorded touchdown receptions for the Vols.

Defensively, Aubrey Solomon and Byron Young, playing his first game for the Vols, totaled six tackles apiece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qRA1Z_0c0zflP100

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee will have a new starting QB Saturday, per report

Tennessee has reportedly settled in on its starting quarterback as the Volunteers take on Tennessee Tech at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. According to GoVols247 and 247Sports’ Patrick Brown, Hendon Hooker will start behind center against the Golden Eagles. Hooker will play in place of Joe Milton, who suffered a lower-body injury in the Vols’ loss to Pittsburgh on Sept. 11.
TENNESSEE STATE
National football post

Kenny Pickett leads Pitt to narrow win at Tennessee

Kenny Pickett passed for 285 yards and two touchdowns and also added a rushing score to lead Pittsburgh to a 41-34 nonconference victory over Tennessee on Saturday in the Johnny Majors Classic at Knoxville, Tenn. Receiver Jared Wayne threw a touchdown pass on a trick play for the Panthers (2-0)....
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Football
247Sports

Watch: Hendon Hooker throws 44-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Calloway

Hendon Hooker has thrown his first career touchdown pass for Tennessee. Jimmy Calloway was on the receiving end, for his first career touchdown on the same play. Hooker threw to Calloway on the sideline and the speedy sophomore receiver was able to escape a pocket of Pitt defenders while staying in bound, tight-roping the sideline on what was eventually a 44-yard touchdown.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Hendon Hooker replaces Joe Milton after apparent injury

Tennessee may be without its starting quarterback for the remainder of its Saturday game against Pittsburgh. Midway through the second quarter, Michigan transfer Joe Milton took a huge hit from Panthers defensive lineman Keyshon Camp. The sack caused a fumble and Milton went immediately to the medical tent on Tennessee’s sideline. According to the ESPN broadcast, Milton “knocked knees” with Camp and the Vols’ athletic staff is evaluating him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
utdailybeacon.com

Vols hoping for improved quarterback play against Tennessee Tech

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee football team look to bounce back from their first loss of the season Saturday at noon when in-state rival Tennessee Tech comes to Knoxville for the Vols’ final non-conference opponent before Southeastern Conference (SEC) play begins. The Vols (1-1) were about as inconsistent as it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Vols hope to fix flaws against Tennessee Tech no matter QB

Tennessee appears to have another quarterback quandary on its hands, not that coach Josh Heupel is tipping his hand just yet. Heupel won’t say whether Joe Milton or Hendon Hooker will start for Tennessee on Saturday against Tennessee Tech. The first-year coach also isn’t saying if Milton is physically available after going down with what appeared to be a lower leg injury when sacked in the second quarter of a 41-34 loss to Pitt.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Tech#American Football#Quarterback Hendon Hooker
247Sports

Heupel: Vols have 'great confidence in both' QBs Hooker, Bailey

Hendon Hooker and Harrison Bailey were bracketed behind Tennessee starting quarterback Joe Milton III on the Vols’ season-opening depth chart, indicating that no final decision had been made on which player would serve as Milton’s backup. But when Tennessee took Milton out of the game during the fourth quarter of its season opener, Hooker ended up taking the field rather than Bailey.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Vols' Golesh breaks down strengths of QBs Milton, Hooker

Tennessee’s first two games this season have allowed the Vols to try out two of their quarterbacks. Joe Milton III, a Michigan transfer, has started both games, and the lower-body injury Milton suffered Saturday against Pittsburgh forced Tennessee to turn to Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker for the rest of the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Vols will have different starting QB against Tennessee Tech

Hendon Hooker is expected to start at quarterback for Tennessee with starter Joe Milton III sidelined for Saturday's game against Tennessee Tech due to the injury he suffered against Pittsburgh last week. The Virginia Tech transfer played the final two-plus quarter of the 41-34 defeat for the Panthers after coming off the bench, but the backup will get the starting nod with Milton unavailable. Tennessee has yet to release its official list of unavailable players for Saturday's noon kickoff, but Milton was down on the field wearing his jersey like the Vols' injured players do on the sideline when they are out.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WBIR

Go Vols! | Vols demolish Tennessee Tech, 0-56

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football looks to bounce back with a win against Tennessee Tech in their last game before the SEC schedule starts. The Vols haven't announced who their starting quarterback will be this week after Joe Milton went out against Pittsburgh with an injury in the second quarter of last week's 41-34 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hendon Hooker draws praise on social media after strong first half

Hendon Hooker lost the Tennessee Volunteers’ QB competition this offseason, with Joe Milton III getting the QB1 spot. But, with Milton banged up entering Saturday’s Week 3 matchup against Tennessee Tech, Hooker got the start. And, he got started with a bang, finding JaVonta Payton for a 29-yard touchdown:. He...
FOOTBALL
Rocky Top Talk

Heupel talks quarterbacks after 56-0 win over Tennessee Tech

Tennessee rolled on Saturday against a really bad Tennessee Tech team, beating the Golden Eagles 56-0. It was a day where the Volunteers had a chance to work out some issues, but they were also dealing with plenty of injuries. With Joe Milton out, Hendon Hooker got the start at...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hendon Hooker details needing 'to be a lot cleaner in intermediate game, taking care of the ball'

Tennessee (2-1) defeated Tennessee Tech (0-3), 56-0, Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Hendon Hooker started at quarterback for the Vols, replacing the injured Joe Milton III. Hooker completed 17-of-25 passes for 199 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He totaled 64 rushing yards and one touchdown on nine attempts. Following Tennessee’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Paris Post-Intelligencer

Hooker leads Vols past Golden Eagles 56-0

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee played Saturday’s game with one eye on Tennessee Tech and the other on Florida. Hendon Hooker threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another, and the Volunteer defense came up with four interceptions in a 56-0 rout of the Golden Eagles (0-3). The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vols turnover Tennessee Tech grounding the Golden Eagles 56-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the 7th all-time meeting between the Vols and Tennessee Tech. UT has won the previous six including a 55-0 rout of the Golden Eagles back in 2016. Several Tennessee players ware inactive for today’s game including quarterback Joe Milton, which means Virgina Tech transfer Hendon...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Nichols: In Thumping of Tennessee Tech, Josh Heupel's Vols Show Keys and Concerns That Will Be Pivotal in The Swamp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Josh Heupel must have seen a matchup he liked with Mississippi State transfer JaVonta Payton on Saturday. Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker -- who started in place of the injured Joe Milton III -- tried Payton twice on the Vols' first possession against Tennessee Tech. The first pass fell through Payton's hands as he streaked down the field, while the second attempt sailed over the former Bulldog's head.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy